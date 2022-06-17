In an effort to build momentum around his campaign, Shreveport mayoral candidate Tom Arceneaux decided to qualify for the November election by submitting voter signatures he'd collected as opposed to paying the qualifying fees.

Arceneaux submitted his petition of signatures to the Caddo Parish Registrar of Voters Thursday. He said he'd collected 200 more signatures than the 750 required.

The longtime attorney and former city councilman said collecting signatures gave him the opportunity to meet voters face-to-face, collecting input from potential voters across Shreveport.

More: Shreveport approves voter redistricting map with five majority black voting districts

"I am thankful to those who have supported my campaign by signing the petition to place me on the ballot," Arceneaux said. "We have received the necessary signatures, but most importantly, we have received signatures from many Shreveport neighborhoods to get on the ballot."

Arceneaux is the only Republican currently running for mayor. Last month, fellow Republican Jim Taliaferro suspended his campaign, citing a desire to not split the Republican vote.

Kendrick Dante writes for the USA Today Network and is a government watchdog reporter in Shreveport, Louisiana. He enjoys cooking, concerts, and content. Email him at kdbrown1@gannett.com or connect on Twitter @kendrickdante.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Shreveport mayoral candidate to qualify for ballot via signatures, not fees