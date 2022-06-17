ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Shreveport mayoral candidate to qualify for ballot via signatures, not fees

By Kendrick Dante, Shreveport Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wBkTa_0gE8umlI00

In an effort to build momentum around his campaign, Shreveport mayoral candidate Tom Arceneaux decided to qualify for the November election by submitting voter signatures he'd collected as opposed to paying the qualifying fees.

Arceneaux submitted his petition of signatures to the Caddo Parish Registrar of Voters Thursday. He said he'd collected 200 more signatures than the 750 required.

The longtime attorney and former city councilman said collecting signatures gave him the opportunity to meet voters face-to-face, collecting input from potential voters across Shreveport.

More: Shreveport approves voter redistricting map with five majority black voting districts

"I am thankful to those who have supported my campaign by signing the petition to place me on the ballot," Arceneaux said. "We have received the necessary signatures, but most importantly, we have received signatures from many Shreveport neighborhoods to get on the ballot."

Arceneaux is the only Republican currently running for mayor. Last month, fellow Republican Jim Taliaferro suspended his campaign, citing a desire to not split the Republican vote.

Kendrick Dante writes for the USA Today Network and is a government watchdog reporter in Shreveport, Louisiana. He enjoys cooking, concerts, and content. Email him at kdbrown1@gannett.com or connect on Twitter @kendrickdante.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Shreveport mayoral candidate to qualify for ballot via signatures, not fees

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTAL

Chief Deputy sworn in as interim Shreveport City Marshal

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Chief Deputy of the Shreveport City Marshal’s office will assume the interim Marshal position until a special election can be held to replace the late Marshal Charlie Caldwell, who drowned off the Gulf Coast of Florida last week in an apparent boating accident.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Is Shreveport One of the Best or Worst Run Cities in the Country?

We all like to complain about Shreveport city government, but how does it stack up against other municipalities across the country?. We all like to moan and groan about life in Shreveport. Traffic, roads, crime, city services, you name it. But how does the City of Shreveport rank when it comes to actual day-to-day operations? WalletHub.com did the research and while Shreveport isn't as bad as you might think, it's not great either.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Gov. Edwards expected to sign bill restricting release of mugshots soon

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Law enforcement agencies in the ArkLaTex are preparing to change how they release suspect information once Gov. Edwards signs House Bill 729. Passed by the Louisiana Legislature June 7, the bill will restrict the release of mugshots and photographs of arrested individuals except in certain circumstances.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
City
Shreveport, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
Shreveport, LA
Government
Shreveport, LA
Elections
Local
Louisiana Elections
KTAL

I-20W in Bossier City back open after concrete spill

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – I-20 Westbound is back open at Old Minden Rd after a concrete spill in the roadway shut it down Monday morning, according to Bossier City police. It happened around 9:30. BCPD worked with Louisiana DOTD to get it cleaned up and open. Until then,...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTAL

Shreveport-Bossier makes a weekend of celebrating Juneteenth

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Saturday was packed with pre-Juneteenth celebrations in Shreveport-Bossier. In downtown Shreveport, the three-day Let the Good Times Roll Festival continued at Festival Plaza, with performances from local, regional, and national artists, along with food, fashion, and culture in a celebration of unity of the African American community.
SHREVEPORT, LA
arklatexweekend.com

The Red River Balloon Rally rises once again in Bossier City

Hot air balloons will rise into the sky once again in June. The 2022 CenterPoint Energy Red River Balloon Rally takes place on June 24-25 with two nights of great family fun! Buy tickets only online and at local Brookshire and Super 1 Foods. Parking is free at the Brookshire Grocery Arena on the south side of the complex.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Election Local#Republican#The Usa Today Network#Shreveport Times#Signa
KSLA

Red River Rally takes off June 24

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Red River Rally is about to take off again in Shreveport-Bossier. The event will kick off Friday, June 24 at Brookshire Grocery Arena, 2000 Brookshire Arena Drive in Bossier City, and will include live entertainment, food, retail vendors and fireworks. Gates will open at...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KEEL Radio

Shreveport Multiple Felon Gets Natural Life Sentence

A Shreveport man who was found guilty of aggravated flight from an officer in December after having been convicted of numerous other felonies since 2008 was sentenced Monday, June 20, 2022, to natural life in prison. Tobias Williams, 33, was sentenced to life in prison without benefit of parole, probation...
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KTAL

Shreveport to open cooling centers Monday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Shreveport plans to open cooling centers at SPAR facilities starting Monday for residents searching for relief from temperatures expected to get into the triple digits next week. According to the Shreveport Mayor’s Office, the public will have access to air conditioned facilities,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Shreveport church holds Juneteenth block party

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Baptist Bible Fellowship Church held a Juneteenth block party on Saturday, June 18. The party had free food, games and prizes. Jerisica Houston helped put the event together, and she says it allows the church and community to connect. ”It’s a representation of unity and...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktoy1047.com

Passenger drowns at Wright Patman on Sunday

The drowning was worked by Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens, as well as first responders from both Bowie and Cass county. The identity of the deceased has not been released, and the investigation is still ongoing. The runoff election for Miller County Sheriff takes place today. The body of...
TEXARKANA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Main Street America recognizes Homer, Ruston programs

North Louisiana communities are among 20 across the state designated as 2022 Accredited Main Street America programs. Accredited status is Main Street America's top tier recognition demonstrating a commitment to comprehensive commercial district revitalization and proven track record of successfully implementing the Main Street Approach. North Louisiana’s nationally-accredited Main Street...
RUSTON, LA
KEEL Radio

Shreveport Man Found Guilty of Manslaughter

A Shreveport man accused in the death of another man while playing with a rifle was found guilty of manslaughter. LaTroy Derez Smith Jr., 21, was one of four men playing with an assault-style rifle in an apartment in the 6100 block of LaTierra Street on October 27, 2019. The...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Shreveport PD: 3 wounded in shooting at Highland bar

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating a shooting outside a bar near downtown Shreveport early Sunday morning that left three people wounded. Shreveport police say it happened at 2:20 a.m. Sunday across the street from the Uptown Bar & Lounge on Marshall Street in Highland after a group of people got into an argument as they were leaving the club.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Reactions to conclusion of McGlothen in-custody death trial

The centers will also offer free water. Shreveport City Marshal missing after going overboard in Fla. Caldwell was not wearing a life jacket, according to a news release. Mobile dental clinic offers free services in Texarkana. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. The Texas Mission of Mercy’s mobile dental clinic is...
SHREVEPORT, LA
caddoda.com

LaTroy Smith Jr. guilty of manslaughter

A Shreveport man accused in the death of another man while playing with a rifle was found guilty of manslaughter in a bench trial in Caddo District Court Monday, June 20, 2022. LaTroy Derez Smith Jr., 21, was one of four men playing with an assault-style rifle in an apartment...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Shreveport Times | The Times

Shreveport Times | The Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
236K+
Views
ABOUT

shreveporttimes.com is the home page of Shreveport Louisiana with in depth and updated Shreveport local news.

 http://shreveporttimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy