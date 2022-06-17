ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sartell, MN

Recap to finish the spring season in latest SC Times Sports Report podcast

By Times staff report
St. Cloud Times sports reporters Brian Mozey and Zach Dwyer close the book on the spring high school sports season with updates on the final state tournaments for the 2021-22 school year.

First, Dwyer discusses what he saw at the track and field state tournament over last weekend with some state champions and top five placements.

Then, Mozey and Dwyer talk about baseball as Sartell fought its way into the state tournament this past week.

In the second segment of the podcast, Dwyer recaps the scores from state softball as Cathedral and ROCORI played in North Mankato. Mozey talks about the scores from state boys tennis individual tournament as well as state boys and girls golf tournament.

Finally, the two of them end the podcast with updates of what's to come this summer as the high school and college sports seasons have come to a close for a couple of months.

Here's the details from the 87th episode of the SC Times Sports Report podcast.

1:43 - Track and field

16:28 - Baseball

26:45 - Softball

28:28 - Boys tennis

29:13 - Golf

32:45 - What's to come this summer

