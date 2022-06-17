ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

House Democrat calls for Clarence Thomas to resign following report of wife’s email with Eastman

By Mychael Schnell
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OUtCz_0gE8uZEj00
Tweet

Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.) called on Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to resign on Thursday after news that his wife, Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, emailed with conservative lawyer John Eastman, who was central in former President Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

In a statement on Thursday, Pascrell said Thomas “cannot possibly be seen as a neutral actor,” labeling him “a corrupt jurist.”

“Over the last few years, we have become numb to bad acts by powerful actors, but Clarence and Ginni Thomas have participated in one of the worst breaches of trust ever seen in our court system,” Pascrell said.

“Clarence Thomas cannot possibly be seen as a neutral actor but instead as a corrupt jurist who has poisoned the High Court. Clarence Thomas should have dignity and final respect for our democracy and resign,” he added.

The call came less than a day after The Washington Post reported that the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol has obtained email communication between Ginni Thomas and Eastman. The sources, however, would not provide details of the correspondence.

That revelation added to the heaps of reporting that details Thomas’s connections to the efforts to overturn the 2020 results.

In March, news broke that Thomas texted with then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows in the aftermath of the presidential election regarding efforts to reverse the vote.

Earlier this month, the Post reported that she urged 29 GOP state lawmakers in Arizona to choose new presidential electors in an effort to reverse President Biden’s win there.

The Jan. 6 committee has asked Thomas to speak with the panel; Thomas said Thursday “I look forward to talking to them,” adding, “I can’t wait to clear up misconceptions.”

Pascrell, in his statement, referenced reports of Thomas “conspiring” with Trump and his allies while also noting that Clarence Thomas had heard 2020 election-related cases before the Supreme Court.

The high court has handed down at least 10 rulings regarding the 2020 election. Among the most notable was a January decision allowing the Jan. 6 panel to obtain White House records from the Trump administration.

Thomas was the only justice to dissent the decision.

“Last night, we read yet more reports that the wife of the longest-serving justice on the Supreme Court was actively conspiring with Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the election and overthrow American democracy,” Pascrell wrote.

“And while she was doing all this, her husband, Justice Thomas, was hearing litigation related to the 2020 election at the High Court,” he added.

In a tweet, the congressman said, “​​Ginni Thomas was complicit in the insurrection attempt at the Capitol on 1/6 as Justice Thomas was considering litigation around the 2020 election,” adding, “Thomas has proven himself a corrupt actor who has breached public trust.”

“For the good of the court and nation, he must resign NOW,” he said.

Pascrell is not the first lawmaker to call for Thomas’s resignation. In March, Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Betty McCollum (D-Minn.) urged the justice to step down. Others have called on him to recuse himself from cases related to the Jan. 6 attack.

Some of Thomas’s colleagues, however, are offering support. Justice Sonia Sotomayor this week said her conservative colleague “is a man who cares deeply about the court as an institution.”

“We share a common understanding about people and kindness towards them,” she added.

The Hill has reached out to the Supreme Court for comment.

Comments / 948

Jim Carpenter
3d ago

LOL , I think it is hilarious to see a Democrat complaining about someone else being corrupt . Like no one is supposed to use those tactics but them . DEMOCRATIC AGENDAS !

Reply(199)
367
Diana Lujan
3d ago

for what? so now we must place blame on someone for another person's actions. did you call for Ruth Ginsburg resignation for her comments on Trump during the election process.

Reply(16)
171
Peggy Rasberry
3d ago

we the people call for joe biden to resign, due to his sons criminal behaviour, Nancy to resign because her husband drove drunk risking lives,Kamala to resign as she bailed out criminals from jail that burnt down destroyed buildings and injured people. if you want it one way it needs to go the other

Reply(21)
129
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Arizona State
State
Virginia State
Salon

"The View" erupts into chaos after Alyssa Farah Griffin claims, "The red wave is coming"

"The View" had a lot to say after Donald Trump and his followers enjoyed a key victory following Tuesday's South Carolina GOP primary. Trump-backed candidate Russell Fry defeated Congressman Tom Rice, the five-term incumbent who voted to impeach the ex-President after the Jan. 6 riot. Fry's recent victory "marks the first time this election cycle that a pro-impeachment Republican has lost at the ballot box," NBC News reports. It also highlights Trump's unwavering efforts to push forward his array of loyalists and seek revenge on Republicans who have condemned his presidency.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Betty Mccollum
Person
Sonia Sotomayor
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Bill Pascrell
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Justice Sotomayor#Politics Federal#Democrat#The High Court#The Washington Post#White House
The Independent

Morgan Freeman included on list of almost 1,000 US citizens permanently banned from Russia

Russia has permanently banned nearly 1,000 US citizens from entering the country — including the actor Morgan Freeman. On Saturday (21 May), the country’s foreign ministry released a list of 963 American citizens who are barred from travelling to the country over their support of US-imposed “anti-Russian sanctions” a little ahead of three months into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The “stop list” includes US president Joe Biden, vice president Kamala Harris, journalists, deceased lawmakers, Freeman and fellow actor and filmmaker Rob Reiner, The Washington Post reported on Saturday. In a news release, the ministry said: “In the context of...
CELEBRITIES
FOXBusiness

Judge sides with Home Depot after company prevented employees from wearing Black Lives Matter imagery

A judge ruled Friday that a complaint accusing Home Depot of interfering with workers' rights by not allowing them to wear Black Lives Matter messaging should be tossed out. The US National Labor Relations Board’s general counsel had claimed the company was violating federal law by preventing staff from wearing "Black Lives Matter" imagery on their aprons which administrative law judge Paul Bogas disagreed with, according to Bloomberg.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Hill

The Hill

602K+
Followers
72K+
Post
455M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy