20 Black-owned businesses to support this Juneteenth (and every other day)

Juneteenth celebrations are already underway in Cincinnati ahead of the federal holiday's observance this Monday , June 20 .

The oldest-known celebration of the end of slavery in the United States, Juneteenth marks the day in 1865 when news of the Emancipation Proclamation reached enslaved Africans in Galveston, Texas – over two years after the proclamation became official. The 13th Amendment was ratified later that same year, on Dec. 6, 1865, freeing enslaved people across the country.

This week, Cincinnatians are celebrating the holiday with parades, festivals, music and educational events.

Another way to celebrate Juneteenth is to support the Queen City's many Black-owned businesses.

We asked our readers for their recommendations and rounded up a few of our own favorite restaurants, shops and other businesses to help get you started:

What's Juneteenth? Everything to know about holiday celebrating end of slavery in the U.S.

Downtown: The Black Lives Matter mural at City Hall is getting retouched ahead of Juneteent h

Alabama Que

Well-known barbecue restaurant serving Southern-style smoked meats and sides, owned by former firefighter and University of Cincinnati football player Dwan Ward. Open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. 2733 Vine St., Corryville. alabama-q.com .

BlaCk Coffee Lounge

Coffee shop that also hosts community events. The lounge serves espresso drinks, home-brewed coffee, cold-pressed juices and light bites, including vegan-friendly fare. Open Tuesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. 824 Elm St., Downtown. instagram.com/blackcoffeecincy/?hl=en .

Blossoms Florist

Black-owned floral shop that has been in business for over 30 years and specializes in weddings, funerals, corporate events and rentals. Open by appointment only; call or go online to book. 8711 Reading Road, Reading. blossomsfloristinc.com .

BlaCk OWned Outerwear

Founded in 2011, this clothing store offers tracksuits, shirts, hats, jackets and more for men, women and children. Open Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

BlaCk OWned also hosts The Black Market, a monthly gathering of around 30 Black-owned business vendors at the Court Street Plaza. The market also features music, food and resources for business development. BlaCk OWned is hosting a Juneteenth Black Market on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. See the market's calendar dates for this year at blackowned19xx.com/collections/the-black-market . 822 Elm St., Downtown. blackowned19xx.com .

Cream + Sugar Coffeehouse

Chic café serving coffee and espresso drinks, specialty lattes and cold beverages. Open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. 3546 Montgomery Road, Evanston. creamandsugarcoffeehouse.com .

Davis Cookie Collection

Co-owners and husband and wife Christina and Miles Davis moved out of Findlay Market to open their own Davis Cookie Collection storefront in 2020. The company offers catering, classes and over 20 types of cookies. Open Tuesday through Friday from noon to 7 p.m., Saturday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. 4926 Reading Road, Bond Hill. daviscookiecollection.com .

Where to celebrate: Things to do for Juneteenth 2022 in Cincinnati

Black-owned business: Creamalicious sold at Walmart instead of Juneteenth ice cream

Flora Lee Naturals

Flora Lee Naturals is a small-batch natural skincare and wellness company specializing in plant-based skincare. Order products online. floraleenaturals.com .

Fill More Waste Less

Fill More Waste Less offers products, DIY recipes and information for every step of your zero-waste journey. Open Tuesday by appointment only, Wednesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. 4305 Whetsel Ave., Madisonville. fillmorewasteless.com .

Hang Ups 513

An installation and home mounting service that provides TV wall mounting, light fixture installation and more in the Cincinnati, Dayton and Northern Kentucky areas. Book an appointment online. hangupscincinnati.com .

Lavish Kulture

Unisex luxury streetwear brand carrying t-shirts, hats, shorts and more. Open Tuesday from noon to 7 p.m., Wednesday for pick-up appointments only, Thursday and Friday from noon to 7 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. 1661 California Ave., Bond Hill. lavishkulture.com .

Make.Do.

Yarn and fabric shop that also offers sewing and crafting classes. Open Tuesday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Masks are required to enter the store. 6200 Montgomery Road #1457, Pleasant Ridge. heymakedo.com .

Mz Jade's Soul Food

Homemade Southern-style cooking, including seafood, ribs, smothered pork chops and comfort food side dishes. Open Tuesday through Thursday from 1 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 1 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. 1131 Central Ave., Middletown. mzjadessoulfood.com .

NKO Yoga

NKO Yoga offers in-studio and virtual yoga classes, workshops, prenatal yoga, Reiki treatment and private yoga sessions. Buy passes and see the class schedule online. 8002 Blue Ash Road, Deer Park. nkoyoga.com/home.html

Posh Fitness

Posh Fitness offers group pole fitness and other exercise and dance classes giving customers the opportunity to "build self-confidence, strength and sensuality," the website says. The business also hosts parties. Must register online for all classes, parties and workshops. 1216 Sycamore St., Over-the-Rhine. poshfitnessboutique.com .

Soul Signature Designs

Cincinnati-based online bracelet boutique specializing in custom designs. etsy.com/shop/SoulSignatureDesigns .

Smith & Hannen Bookstore

Founded in 2003, Smith & Hannen Bookstore offers a wide selection of books and highlights literature by African American authors. The store was previously featured on Oprah's List of Black-Owned Bookstores. Its hours, listed on Google, are Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 1405 Vine St., Over-the-Rhine. smithandhannonbookstore.org .

Sweets by LaDawn

Full-service bakery specializing in wedding cakes, pies, cupcakes, cookies and more. Open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 7032 Plainfield Road, Silverton. facebook.com/SweetsbyLaDawn .

Skin by Brown Lee & Co.

Skincare clinic and line specializing in acne treatment and hyperpigmentation. Open Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and every other Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Products are also available online and at Target. 7337 Montgomery Road, Silverton. skinbybrownleeandco.com .

The Tome Bookstore

Owned by science fiction authorSearch Assets J.M. Clark, this cozy bookstore and café offers new and used books, manga and comics. Open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 2123 Beechmont Ave., My. Washington. thetomebookstore.com .

Taylor’d By Diamond

Hair styling and services for women, men and children. Open Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Call or go online to book an appointment.

9018 Sutton Place, West Chester. taylordbydiamond.com .

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: 20 Black-owned businesses to support this Juneteenth (and every other day)