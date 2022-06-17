ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Free events on Father's Day: Here's what the Cincinnati Zoo, local businesses have planned

By Haadiza Ogwude, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 4 days ago

Between Juneteenth festivities , Pride Month celebrations and other activities, there is no shortage of things you can do to celebrate Dad this Father's Day weekend.

Several local businesses will even honor fathers with special deals and giveaways, and we've compiled a list.

If you've planned your weekend itinerary already, then kudos to you. But if you're still frantically searching for things to do with your loved ones in Greater Cincinnati this holiday weekend, check out our free Father's Day activities list.

Did we mention it's free?

What do to for free on Father's Day around Cincinnati

Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden: 3400 Vine St.

June 19, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with early entry at 9 a.m. for zoo members and free admission for dads.

The zoo features exhibits that bring visitors face-to-face with animals across the globe, including the world-famous Fiona the hippo. It was recently named the best zoo in USA Today’s 2022 10 Best Readers’ Choice poll.

For more information, visit https://cincinnatizoo.org .

Aqua Adventures at Land of Illusion Adventure Park: 8762 Thomas Rd., Middletown.

June 18-19, from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm.

Dads splash-free with the purchase of regular admission for a child.

Aqua Adventures is home to 65 inflatables that create a floating playground featuring monkey bars, rope climb, balance beam, bouncers, cliffs, half pipe, banked curves, obstacle course and slides, plus a Kids Wibit Adventure Zone for kids under 43 inches to play.

The park offers paddle boarding, sand volleyball, ping pong, corn hole, and horseshoes.

For more information, visit https://www.landofillusion.com .

Father's Day: Dad taught me every problem has a solution. Then he got sick.

Schutzenfest Cincinnati: Kolping Center, 10235 W. Mill Rd., Cincinnati.

6 p.m. to midnight June 17, 4 p.m. to midnight June 18, 1-9 p.m. June 19.

Free entry for dads.

America’s oldest German Fest will cover the grounds of Kolping over Father’s Day weekend. Enjoy some great German food, beer and wine, all set up amongst a fun festival atmosphere.

For more information, visit https://www.schuetzenfestcincy.com .

Taproom Mini Golf at Rhinegeist: Rhinegeist Brewery, 1910 Elm St.

June 19 from 12-9 p.m.

A free, six-hole course is set up in the taproom so you can putt to your heart’s content.

They will also be raffling off sleeves of custom Titleist golf balls and have specials on buckets of select, dad-approved brews.

For more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fathers-day-mini-golf-tickets-353829001067 .

MLK Family Fun Days: Martin Luther King Jr. Park, 3740 Reading Rd., Cincinnati.

June 18, 2-6 p.m.

Free for the whole family. Enjoy inflatables, yard games, face painters, balloon artists, live music, food trucks and live music by Positive Vibe Band.

For more information, visit https://www.cincinnati-oh.gov/cincyparks/visit-a-park/parks-events-calendar/mlk-family-fun-days-juneteeth-weekend/ .

For subscribers: My life as an 'old dad'

This Father's Day, pick up a brush: Daddies Do Hair, Too event aims to break stereotypes

Dad Jokes, Pig Smoke: A Father's Day Tail at BC's Bottle Lodge Montgomery: 8175 Hetz Dr., Cincinnati.

June 18, 12-6 p.m.

Free entry; Barbecue plates with sides for $15.

The afternoon will be filled with the smell of smoke, live music, and a dad joke competition that will knock your socks off.

For more information, visit BC's Bottle Lodge Montgomery's Facebook event page.

Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra at Mount Airy: 5083 Colerain Ave., Cincinnati.

June 19, 7-9 p.m.

Free to the public. Join the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Westwood Works, and Cincinnati Parks at Maple Ridge Lodge, on the lawn, in Mount Airy Forest for a free concert.

For more information, visit https://www.cincinnati-oh.gov/cincyparks/visit-a-park/parks-events-calendar/cincinnati-symphony-orchestra-at-mt-airy.

Wilks Insurance Fishing Derby: Pyramid Sculpture Park, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Rd., Hamilton.

June 18. The Kids Derby starts at 9:30 a.m., the Adult Derby begins at 1 p.m. and Fishing Derby Happy Hour is from 4-5 p.m.

The event is free with the cost of admission to the park. It include the annual competition for kids and adults fishing competition and prizes.

For more information, visit https://www.pyramidhill.org/fishingderby2022 .

Rumpke Community Open House: 3990 Generation Dr., Colerain Twp.

June 18, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This event is free and open to the public. This family-friendly event will include landfill tours, Touch a Trucks, games, food trucks and more.

For more information, visit Colerain Township's Facebook page.

Rock & Roll with Dad at Sharon Woods: 11450 Lebanon Rd., Sharonville.

June 19, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Venture into the great outdoors for hiking and rock painting for the little ones. The event is free, but a daily motor vehicle permit must be purchased to enter the parks.

For more information, visit https://www.greatparks.org/calendar# .

Father’s Day at Taft’s Brewpourium: 4831 Spring Grove Ave., Spring Grove Village.

June 19, 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Dads can get half-price pints and a portion of sales benefit the Dan Beard Council of the Boy Scouts of America.

For more information, visit https://taftsbeer.com/events/fathers-day-at-tafts-brewpourium/ .

