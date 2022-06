There's no doubt how much of an impact the king of rock and roll, Elvis Presley, had on popular culture on a global scale. Whether you loved him or hated him, chances are you still knew exactly who he was. Living an exceptional if short life, his 42 years were full of hardship, war, glamour, and rhythm. Not only did he grace our stages, but he also made a name for himself in our movie theaters and on our television screens. Wowing audiences with one film after another, by the end of his life, he'd starred in over forty movies. While many featured his music abilities, some were a little more serious, proving to audiences everywhere that he was more than a pretty face and a sultry voice.

