Reno Police say the man arrested for allegedly firing shots outside Greater Nevada Field Sunday, was trying to break up a fight. Police say two women were fighting just before 5 p.m. June 19th. Forty-nine-year-old Jaime Zamorano had been involved with both of the women at some point, and Zamorano allegedly fired a gun multiple times into the air in an attempt to break up the fight. Members of the Reno Aces staff detained Zamorano until police arrived. No injuries were reported. Zamorano is an ex-felon prohibited from having a gun.

RENO, NV ・ 8 HOURS AGO