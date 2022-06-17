ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonas Kaufmann & Ludovic Tézier Announce New Album ‘Insieme’

Cover picture for the articleJonas Kaufmann has announced his latest album for Sony Classical. For his new album, entitled “Insieme,” the tenor is teaming up with baritone Ludovic Tézier for opera duets from some of the most popular...

operawire.com

Artist of the Week: Mariangela Sicilia

This week the Teatro Comunale di Bologna is set to open a new production of Verdi’s masterpiece “Otello.” The company will present the opera with two starry casts including veteran singers and some rising stars. In the role of Desdemona, Mariangela Sicilia will sing her first Desdemona.
PERFORMING ARTS
operawire.com

Merola Opera Program to Present Latin American Evening

Merola Opera Program is set to present an evening of Latin American and Spanish composers in the Schwabacher Summer Concert. The concerts will be presented on July 14 and 16 and will see operatic scenes by composers Daniel Catán, Manuel de Falla, Osvaldo Golijov, and Amadeo Vives. Featuring a full orchestra, the Schwabacher Summer Concert will be conducted by Jorge Parodi, General and Artistic Director of Opera Hispánica.
PERFORMING ARTS
operawire.com

White Snakes Projects Announces 2022-23 Season

White Snakes Projects has announced its 2022-23 season. The season kicks off with the world premiere of Elena Ruehr’s “Cosmic Cowboy,” a sci-fi opera that explores the subject of colonization through ancient history and fantasy. The opera will star Daniel Moody, Carami Hilaire, Tyler Putnam, Charles Cotta, and John Paul Huckle. Sam Helfrich directs and Tian Hui Ng conducts the Juventus New Music Ensemble.
RYAN WHITE
operawire.com

Opera Italiana is in the Air to Present ‘Rebuild Harmony’

Italian conductor Alvise Casellati is set to bring his ‘Opera Italiana is In the Air’ to New York City. The free concert, entitled, “Rebuild Harmony,” will take place at Central Park’s Naumburg Bandshell on June 27 and will be a celebration of female talent. The concert will feature sopranos, Dísella Làrusdóttir and Caitlin Gotimer as well as two of the New York Philharmonic’s Very Young Composers: 14-year-old singer Paloma Dineli Chesky and 15-year-old composer Jordan Millar.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Jonas Kaufmann
Antonio Pappano
operawire.com

Clifton International Festival of Music 2022 Review: Ruby Hughes & Sergio Bucheli in Concert

On a sunny and lazy Sunday evening, the 2022 Clifton International Festival of Music held its fourth performance. From the captivating beauty of the English choral tradition, paying special homage to Vaughan Williams (this year marking his 150th anniversary), the Festival moved to the English Renaissance. Hosted within the grand and imposing nave of the Clifton Cathedral–a quintessentially Brutalist building built in 1973, during the wave of Post-War Modernism–this intimate occasion was the perfect way to spend a Sunday evening before the start of a new week.
MUSIC
operawire.com

Arena di Verona Announces 2023 Season

The Fondazione Arena di Verona has announced its 2023 season, which will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Arena Opera Festival. To celebrate the occasion, the festival will present 50 unrepeatable performances in under three months. The season will open with Verdi’s “Aida” in a new production.
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

Teatro Real to Make Carnegie Hall Debut

The Teatro Real is set to make its Carnegie Hall debut. The company, which was awarded the Best Opera Company in 2021 by the International Opera Awards, will perform on the New York stage with international Spanish artists Javier Perianes, soprano Sabina Puértolas, and Juanjo Mena, who will lead the Orchestra of the Teatro Real.
THEATER & DANCE
#La Forza Del Destino#La Gioconda#La Boh Me#French#Otello
operawire.com

Siobhann Stagg, Noah Stewart, Yuriy Yurchuk Headlines Northern Ireland Opera’s ‘La Traviata’

The Northern Ireland Opera is set to present Verdi’s “La Traviata” starting in September 2022. The production will be headlined by soprano Siobhann Stagg, tenor Noah Stewart, and baritone Yuriy Yurchuk. Other cast members include Ellen Mawhinney, Owen Lucas, Margaret Bridge, and Graeme Danby. The Verdi classic will be directed by Cameron Menzies and conductor Rebecca Lang with choreography by Isabel Baquero.
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

Odessa Opera Reopens in the Midst of War

On June 17, the Odessa Opera reopened with a gala performance. The theater noted in a press release that the current performances are being dedicated to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who are making it possible to reopen the theater and allowing artists to work. At the opening performance, the...
PERFORMING ARTS
operawire.com

Canadian Opera Company Announces Four New Ensemble Members

The COC Ensemble Studio has announced that four new artists have joined the company’s 2022-2023 roster. The four singers are soprano Ariane Cossette, mezzo-sopranos Queen Hezumuryango and Alex Hetherington, and pianist Brian Cho. The four will join the highly specialized development program for Canadian opera professionals this August, alongside returning sopranos Charlotte Siegel and Midori Marsh, baritone Jonah Spungin, bass-baritone Alex Halliday, and pianist Vladimir Soloviev.
PERFORMING ARTS
Entertainment
SONY
Music
operawire.com

On Site Opera Celebrates 10th Anniversary with Birthday Bash Fundraiser

On June 14, 2022, On Site Opera celebrated its 10-year anniversary with a fundraising concert held at Ellington in the Park. The event paid tribute to the company’s history and mission of performing in unconventional venues with a riverside concert in the style of a birthday party. The program was comprised of selections which played upon relevant themes, such as drinking songs, clowns, candy, and more. The artists for the evening were a mix of performers both new and familiar to the company, featuring soprano Cree Carrico, and tenors Lindell Carter and Dylan Morrongiello, being accompanied by pianist Candace Chien.
BRONX, NY
operawire.com

New Jersey Symphony to Perform at Alice Tully Hall

On July 20, the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra will perform a concert at Alice Tully Hall. Maestra Xian Zhang, Music Director of the Orchestra will feature soloists Shanghai Isaac Stern-winning violinist Nancy Zhou, Chopin-competition prize-winner pianist Chelsea Guo, soprano Esther Maureen Kelly, and tenor Yongzhao Yu. The program, titled “East/West:...
MUSIC
operawire.com

Seattle Opera Appoints New Director of Programs and Partnerships

Seattle Opera has announced that Dennis Robinson Jr. has been appointed as its next Director of Programs and Partnerships, effective June 20, 2022. An alumnus of Carnegie Melon University, where he studied Opera Directing, Robinson has served has served such administrative roles as Manager of Artistic Administration at Palm Beach Opera, Director of Education and Accessibility at City Theatre Company, and Manager of Community Programs and Accessibility and Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre.
SEATTLE, WA
operawire.com

Finalists for 2022 Sydney Eisteddfod Opera Scholarship Announced

The Sydney Eisteddfod has announced the finalists for its opera scholarship, which is set to take place on June 26, 2022. The finalists include Matthew Avery, Olivia Payne, Jeremy Boulton, Anna Stephens, Raphael Hudson, Karina Bailey, Nathan Byron, and Kristin Astouroghlian. The two reserve finalists are Clare Hood and Amelia Wawrzon. The finalists will be accompanied by the Willoughby Symphony Orchestra under conductor and Sydney Eisteddfod Ambassador Dr. Nicolas Milton.
WORLD
operawire.com

Irish National Opera 2021-22 Review: Maria Stuarda

Irish National Opera continues to march forward. Although only in its fifth year, it has managed to establish itself as an innovative, forward-thinking company of high quality, which successfully mixes traditional productions with new works and modern presentation methods. Whereas many companies closed down during the COVID crisis, INO used it to showcase new short operas via the internet, giving composers and singers welcome opportunities to display their talents. Their brilliantly conceived “20 Shots of Opera,” twenty operas lasting around five to six minutes, was roundly applauded and gained the company well-deserved international recognition.
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

Adriana Zabala & Theo Hoffman Lead Berkshire Opera Festival’s ‘Three Decembers’

The Berkshire Opera Festival is set to open its 2022 summer season with a new production of Jake Heggie’s “Three Decembers.”. The production will be performed on July 21 and 23 at PS21 in Chatham, NY and will be conducted by Christopher James Ray. Beth Greenberg, who will direct the production, says, “Buried secrets…dark whispers…love, and devastating loss…all collide and burst forth in Three Decembers. With its skillful balance of drama and èlan, the work probes the fraught relationships between a successful actress-mother and her two children—a daughter coping with a failing marriage, and her young, gay son at the beginnings of the AIDS epidemic.”
CHATHAM, NY

