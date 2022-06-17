Jonas Kaufmann & Ludovic Tézier Announce New Album ‘Insieme’

On June 14, 2022, On Site Opera celebrated its 10-year anniversary with a fundraising concert held at Ellington in the Park. The event paid tribute to the company’s history and mission of performing in unconventional venues with a riverside concert in the style of a birthday party. The program was comprised of selections which played upon relevant themes, such as drinking songs, clowns, candy, and more. The artists for the evening were a mix of performers both new and familiar to the company, featuring soprano Cree Carrico, and tenors Lindell Carter and Dylan Morrongiello, being accompanied by pianist Candace Chien.

BRONX, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO