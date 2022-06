SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A 60-year-old Missouri man is training in Lake Tahoe to swim the English Channel in honor of his late wife. Jonathan Whiting, an accomplished triathlete, has been training for two years to swim the English Channel in honor of his late wife, Lori Whiting, and raise awareness and funds for research through the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation. The rare bile duct cancer took the life of 53-year-old Lori on Oct. 11, 2016.

