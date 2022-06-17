ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin County, AL

Heat Advisory issued for Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal, Baldwin Inland, Butler by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-17 13:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-17 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Mobile Central, Mobile Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-21 11:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-21 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Mobile Central; Mobile Coastal Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Mobile County through 1245 PM CDT At 1148 AM CDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a cluster of strong thunderstorms about 4 miles west of Grand Bay, moving west at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds of 30 to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Grand Bay and Bayou La Batre. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-20 20:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-21 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Jackson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Jackson County through 1245 PM CDT At 1148 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Grand Bay. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ocean Springs, Moss Point, Escatawpa, Gautier, Helena, Big Point, Hickory Hills, Gulf Park Estates and Vancleave. This includes Interstate 10 in Mississippi between mile markers 57 and 76. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Harrison, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-18 18:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-18 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Harrison; Jackson The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Harrison County in southern Mississippi Southwestern Jackson County in southern Mississippi * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 608 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Ocean Springs, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong to golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Emergency management. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * Locations impacted include Biloxi, Ocean Springs, St. Martin, Gautier, D`iberville, Gulf Hills, Gulf Park Estates and Latimer. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Mississippi between mile markers 49 and 59. Interstate 110 in Mississippi near mile marker 1. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
HARRISON COUNTY, MS

