Environment

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Southern Erie by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-17 21:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-18 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty:...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Niagara, Ontario, Orleans, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-22 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Genesee; Livingston; Monroe; Niagara; Ontario; Orleans; Wayne HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 6 PM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heat index values in the mid upper 90s expected. * WHERE...Niagara, Orleans, Monroe, Wayne, Genesee, Livingston, and Ontario counties inland from Lake Ontario. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 6 PM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY

