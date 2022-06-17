ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windows 11 update breaks Wi-Fi hotspot feature for some PCs

By Allisa James
Microsoft’s latest update, which rolled out June 16, is already causing an issue with some PCs.

According to the official Microsoft (opens in new tab) post – spotted by Windows CentralWindows 11 update KB5014697 is preventing the Wi-Fi hotspot feature from working correctly on some PCs. Some systems running the update will lose internet connection when acting as a hot-spot host for other devices.

The company is currently working on a permanent solution but meanwhile is offering the following temporary fix: "To mitigate the issue and restore internet access on the host device, you can disable the Wi-Fi hotspot feature. For instructions, please see Use your Windows PC as a mobile hotspot (opens in new tab)."

However, the best solution may be to uninstall the update altogether until there’s a proper fix for this issue. If you want to know how to do that, check out our How to uninstall a Windows 10 update guide, which has several options that will work with Windows 11 as well.

Analysis: Windows 11 problems continue to cause headaches

Since Windows 11 first rolled out in October 2021, it’s been suffering from a litany of issues. Some involve minor inconveniences like Windows 11 losing the Windows 10 search bar to major problems like the OS being offered to older PCs that did not meet the system requirements.

Then there are the major security issues, two of which include a past update breaking antivirus apps and the numerous zero-day vulnerabilities that hackers have demonstrated to be very exploitable.

Considering that Windows 11 is very unpopular among gamers and that more users are still using Windows XP than Windows 11, it seems that Microsoft is having a serious issue with gaining new users. This is something it needs to fix if it’s planning to continue pushing for everyone to adopt its latest OS.

Allisa has been freelancing at TechRadar for nine months before joining as a Computing Staff Writer. She mainly covers breaking new and rumors in the computing industry, and does reviews and featured articles for the site. In her spare time you can find her chatting it up on her two podcasts, Megaten Marathon and Combo Chain, as well as playing any JRPGs she can get her hands on.

ABOUT

Its mix of genuine and reliable advice alongside entertaining and fun to read editorial content is why millions of people trust TechRadar to give them tech advice on everything from the latest smartphone releases to the best in digital cameras.

 http://www.techradar.com

