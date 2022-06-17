MCPS Faces Teacher Shortage for Next School Year

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two people walked away mostly unscathed Sunday after a small aircraft had a hard landing in Montgomery County, authorities said. The incident was reported about 12:30 p.m. Sunday at the Montgomery County Airpark in Gaithersburg, Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Services said. A spokesperson for the fire department said the aircraft had a hard landing on the runway before coming to a stop on a grassy field near the taxiway. Two people were checked out at the scene for minor injuries, the spokesperson said. Both said they did not require transport to a local hospital. Based on a preliminary investigation, the fire department spokesperson said wind might have been a contributing factor in the hard landing. Additional details were not immediately clear as of Monday morning. ~1215p (6/19) Montgomery Airpark, 7940 Airpark Rd, Airplane had hard landing/crash, aircraft ended up (at rest) in grassy area next to the taxiway @MCFRS_EMIHS evaluated Two (2) people w/ minor injuries (refused transport) @mcfrs clear & Incident turned over to airport operations https://t.co/12a8422OfM pic.twitter.com/EQ45q9lk6v — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) June 19, 2022

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO