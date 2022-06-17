ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

MCPS Faces Teacher Shortage for Next School Year

By Suzanne Pollak
mymcmedia.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the Montgomery County Public School year comes to a close Friday, the district needs to hire hundreds of teachers and other staff members for the upcoming year. As of...

www.mymcmedia.org

Comments / 1

Related
Washington Examiner

'Misgendering' now a punishable offense in schools

The Left has opened up a new front in the culture war over transgenderism: punishing children who do not adhere to the tenets of left-wing gender ideology. In Virginia, the Fairfax County School Board has decided that suspension is the appropriate punishment for “malicious misgendering” and “malicious deadnaming.” In classrooms as early as the fourth grade, if students use the wrong pronoun or wrong name when referring to a classmate, they will be forced to miss valuable school days by a school board that thinks it has the right to control what students say.
mocoshow.com

More Than 1,500 MCPS Students Earn Maryland Seal of Biliteracy

This school year, more than 1,500 MCPS high school graduates will earn the Maryland Seal of Biliteracy in over 28 languages. the Maryland Seal of Biliteracy recognizes a student’s high level of proficiency in listening, speaking, reading and writing in English and one or more languages. The Maryland Seal...
MARYLAND STATE
WJLA

Fairfax Co. parents rally before school board meeting over 'malicious misgendering' policy

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County parents organized a rally at 5:30 p.m. at Luther Jackson Middle School in Falls Church prior to the school board's vote on whether the district will expand a policy that says students may be suspended for what FCPS calls "malicious misgendering." The intent, according to board members, is to reduce bullying and what could be perceived as hate speech.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, MD
Montgomery County, MD
Education
Local
Maryland Education
wfmd.com

New Fire Station To Open In Northern Part Of Frederick City

It will have a paramedic response unit. Frederick, Md. (KM) – A new fire station is opening up in Frederick County this week. Chief Tom Coe with the Division of Fire and Rescue Services says the Northgate Fire Station will e located at 37 Thomas Johnson Drive in Frederick… “Really excited to open up this new station and provide services to an area there in the north side of Frederick city where we have expansive growth in the northwest area of the city,”: says Chief Coe.
FREDERICK, MD
mocoshow.com

Statement from Sidney Katz on Positive COVID-19 Test Result

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 20, 2022—Councilmember Sidney Katz issued the following statement about his positive COVID-19 test result:. “This morning I tested positive for COVID-19. Thankfully, I am fully vaccinated and double boosted against the virus and am only experiencing mild symptoms. I am currently isolating in accordance with CDC guidance and will continue to work remotely.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

5 Things to Know Today, June 21, In Montgomery County

It’s Tuesday, June 21, and here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1.Montgomery County Council: Meeting today starting at 9:00 a.m. for their regular session and public hearings. Full agenda here. Future Public Hearings: To testify at a Council Public Hearing, please sign up online at https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/council/calendar.html...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Montgomery County hosts 25th Juneteenth Celebration

GERMANTOWN, Md. - Journey to Freedom. That was the theme at Montgomery County’s annual Juneteenth Celebration in Germantown Saturday. It was a colorful if not, a music filled celebration that took over Black Rock Center for the Arts. Juneteenth which was declared a federal holiday last year, commemorates the 157th anniversary of the events of June 19, 1865.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcps#Mcea
fox5dc.com

Bomb threats at Fairfax County Public Schools under investigation

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Police are investigating several bomb threats that were made against Fairfax County Public Schools. The district says it received 11 threats since June 11th. An IT employee found numerous emails that were sent to schools throughout the county. Some faculty members were specifically named in the...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
The Jewish Press

DC Mayor Combatting Antisemitic Democrat in Tuesday’s Primary

Muriel Bowser, Washington DC’s two-term mayor, is running in Tuesday’s Democratic primaries against two city council members who are both named White, both are African American (because, you know, DC), but only one of them, Trayon White, is a renowned antisemite. The other, Robert C. White Jr., is a fifth-generation Washingtonian, the son of a deacon in the Catholic Church.
PRINCESS ANNE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
WJLA

Your Voice, Your Future: Meet the Maryland Republican Gubernatorial Candidates

BALTIMORE, Md. (7News/WBFF) — It's your voice and your future. Meet the candidates for Maryland's Republican gubernatorial primary. Candidates Secretary Kelly Schulz, Delegate Dan Cox and Robin Ficker take questions surrounding education, crime, marijuana. It’s an opportunity to educate yourself on who to vote for in the Maryland Primary Election.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Mayor Brandon Scott Touts Success Of 2022 AFRAM Festival

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott said that this year’s large and successful AFRAM Festival coupled with the other events surrounding Juneteenth shows “the promise” of Baltimore. The crowd of people that showed up to Druid Hill Park to celebrate Juneteenth or spend time with their family for Father’s Day is an indicator of “the bright future that we have ahead,” he told WJZ’s Tim Williams and Sina Gebre-Ab. WJZ is the official TV partner of AFRAM, so Williams and Gebre-Ab talked to Scott about the work he put into bringing back the festival following the coronavirus pandemic.  “Listen, there is no world...
BALTIMORE, MD
Washington Examiner

Muriel Bowser is the lesser evil in DC mayoral primary

Sunday night was supposed to be dedicated to Father’s Day and Juneteenth celebrations. Instead, two families in Washington, D.C., are mourning the loss of their children to gun violence. A 15-year-old boy was shot, while a police officer and two civilians were wounded at a Juneteenth celebration near 14th...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

13-year-old student arrested for bringing ghost gun to Prince George's Co. middle school

A middle school student is in custody for bringing a gun to school Tuesday morning, police said. The Prince George's County Police Department said in a tweet that a student at Isaac J. Gourdine Middle School in Fort Washington, Maryland, was arrested. The school was briefly placed on lockdown as a precaution, police said. It is not clear whether the gun was loaded when it was brought on to school grounds.
FORT WASHINGTON, MD
Daily Voice

Hiker Falls Down Embankment Near Railroad Tracks In Montgomery County (VIDEO)

A hiker had to be rescued in Maryland after falling down a slippery slope and injuring himself near a remote Maryland railroad bridge. First responders in Montgomery County were dispatched at approximately 3:20 p.m. on Sunday, June 19 to the CSX Railroad tracks between Waring Station and Great Seneca Street, where there was a report of a hiker who had fallen near Railroad Bridge in Germantown.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Summer Schedules for Indoor/Outdoor County Pools Begin Today

Montgomery County Rec’s outdoor and indoor pool summer season begins today, Saturday, June 18th. That means Montgomery County Rec outdoor pools will be open on the weekdays as well as the weekends. All adults 18 and older must provide a valid ID card* with an address, and proof of...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Two Unhurt After Aircraft Makes Hard Landing In Montgomery County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two people walked away mostly unscathed Sunday after a small aircraft had a hard landing in Montgomery County, authorities said. The incident was reported about 12:30 p.m. Sunday at the Montgomery County Airpark in Gaithersburg, Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Services said. A spokesperson for the fire department said the aircraft had a hard landing on the runway before coming to a stop on a grassy field near the taxiway. Two people were checked out at the scene for minor injuries, the spokesperson said. Both said they did not require transport to a local hospital. Based on a preliminary investigation, the fire department spokesperson said wind might have been a contributing factor in the hard landing. Additional details were not immediately clear as of Monday morning. ~1215p (6/19) Montgomery Airpark, 7940 Airpark Rd, Airplane had hard landing/crash, aircraft ended up (at rest) in grassy area next to the taxiway @MCFRS_EMIHS evaluated Two (2) people w/ minor injuries (refused transport) @mcfrs clear & Incident turned over to airport operations https://t.co/12a8422OfM pic.twitter.com/EQ45q9lk6v — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) June 19, 2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy