Columbus, OH

Tuttle Mall shooting suspect back in jail after alleged threats to witnesses

By Bethany Bruner, The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago
A Mansfield man accused of shooting and killing a man inside of the Mall at Tuttle Crossing on Sunday afternoon is back in jail, following his indictment on additional charges and allegations he was threatening witnesses.

Tyrone Gray, 24, turned himself in at the Franklin County jail early Friday morning after a multi-hour hunt for him that spanned multiple counties.

Charles Sanso, a deputy U.S. marshal and member of the Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST), said marshals had been looking for Gray after an indictment that was filed in Franklin County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday afternoon leveled additional charges.

Gray was charged with aggravated murder, aggravated burglary, murder and inducing panic in the indictment and an arrest warrant was issued, according to court records.

He is accused of shooting 25-year-old Dontarious Sylvester, also of Mansfield, on Sunday afternoon inside the Sole Stop store inside the Tuttle Crossing mall.

After the shooting, which was captured on store video, Gray called 911 and said he shot Sylvester in self-defense after Sylvester hit him in the face with a purse.

The store's video, obtained by The Dispatch through a police source, shows Sylvester swinging a small purse toward Gray during what appears to be an argument. Sylvester then immediately backs up as Gray pulls a gun from his pocket, fires four shots, pockets his gun and calmly walks out of the store.

On Monday, Franklin County Municipal Court Judge Eileen Paley issued a $50,000 bond, which Gray posted 10% of through a bond company, allowing for his release from jail.

Columbus police sources told The Dispatch that Gray was heard on recorded calls he made to his mother and girlfriend while in jail awaiting the Monday hearing, stating that he was going to find out who the witnesses were to the shooting and harm them.

Sanso said the statements by Gray heightened the need to find Gray quickly after he posted bond. On Thursday, marshals began searching for Gray in the Columbus area before traveling to Mansfield, in Richland County.

Marshals then got information Gray was in Marysville with his girlfriend. They located the girlfriend in a hotel in Marysville in Union County, but Gray was not there.

Sanso said Gray had no known ties to the Marysville area.

Shortly after midnight on Friday morning, Gray turned himself in at the Franklin County jail in downtown Columbus, Sanso said.

SOFAST works throughout central Ohio, looking for suspects in violent felonies and other crimes. Sanso said the search for Gray was routine, but was more urgent because of the statements he made.

Gray is scheduled to have a hearing in Franklin County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday afternoon to set bond on the indictment. He will be held in the jail until that hearing.

bbruner@dispatch.com

@bethany_bruner

Comments / 20

Sal Goodman
4d ago

Franklin county judges sending a message go ahead and murder make up amd excuse, you can bond out. No consequences in Columbus, Thanks Liberals everyone deserves 25 chances.

Reply(6)
16
lilmissOHIO
4d ago

5,000 bond for a murder…wow shame on Franklin county court judge …but will lock a person up for 10 years no bond for intent to sell. Just sad

Reply
7
Susan Rarick
3d ago

someone that shoots someone (by firing 4 times) because they were hit with a purse should not be out on bail!!

Reply
3
 

