Northumberland, Pa. —A Northumberland resident contacted police after they received an unwanted note in their mailbox at the end of May. The accuser had reported to authorities several times of being contacted by the woman in question despite warnings to stay away from them. Northumberland Police said Jill S. Bahner, 64, of Northumberland was warned at least five times to stay away from the residence near the 200 block of Queen Street. ...

NORTHUMBERLAND, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO