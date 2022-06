Jun 19, 2022–(NASA) The issue of General Order No. 3 by Union troops on June 19, 1865, marked the official end of slavery in Texas and the U.S. On that Monday, enslaved African Americans in Texas learned of their freedom. That day of liberation became known as Juneteenth, when the Emancipation Proclamation was announced by Union troops in Galveston, Texas.

