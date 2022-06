CHICAGO (CBS) -- There are new details about the mother who, police said, admitted murdering her eight-year-old daughter in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood last week.CBS 2 was first to tell you about a recent visit to the home by the state's child welfare agency. CBS 2's Chris Tye has been on this story since the beginning and reports the family was on the radar of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) for five years.Most recently it was a domestic violence investigation that brought them to the home. But one week since the death of 8 year old Amaria Osby...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 20 DAYS AGO