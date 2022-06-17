ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liam Payne spotted with ex Danielle Peazer 9 years after breakup

By Jolie Zenna
 4 days ago

Liam Payne’s love life is still in shambles.

After being dumped over cheating rumors and stepping out with another woman, the One Direction alum was spotted leaving a party at 3 a.m. Monday with one of his old flames.

Payne and Danielle Peazer were photographed leaving the Soccer Aid afterparty in London in the same car, where she ducked down to try to avoid the paparazzi.

An eyewitness told E! News that the “Strip That Down” singer was “quite animated” after the bash, adding, “It seemed like he was in a good mood and had enjoyed himself.”

Payne, 28, and Peazer, 34, met on “The X Factor” in 2010 while he was competing with his boy band and she was a dancer on the UK show. They dated on and off until 2013.

Peazer tried to hide from the paparazzi.
While Peazer tried to keep a low profile during her late-night reunion with her ex, Payne has not been too shy about being with other women since his ex-fiancée Maya Henry ended their engagement earlier this year.

The model, 21, put the entertainer on blast in an Instagram comment in May, begging fans to “stop sending” her photos of him “wrapped around another woman,” Aliana Mawla.

The exes previously dated on and off from 2010 to 2013.
“This is not me and it’s hard enough knowing this happened without seeing it. Enough now,” Henry added.

Hours later, Payne and Mawla, 24, were seen together again at a London airport, though she denied being the cause of his breakup with Henry.

Payne was recently hit with allegations that he cheated on fiancée Maya Henry (not pictured) with Aliana Mawla (seen here).
Just one week later, the “Familiar” crooner got himself into another scandal after appearing on Logan Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast and painting a negative picture about his former bandmates, especially Zayn Malik .

Following the controversial interview, TikTok star Bryce Hall said he wanted to fight Payne, prompting Henry to shade her ex in a video that said she was “team Bryce.”

Payne and Henry got engaged in the summer of 2020.
The pop star previously dated Cheryl Cole , with whom he shares 5-year-old son Bear .

Community Policy