Logan, UT

Reagan Beau Spencer – Cache Valley Daily

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReagan Beau Spencer, infant son of Benjamin and Whitney Spencer passed away on June...

DaNece Newey Robson – Cache Valley Daily

June 22, 1942 – June 15, 2022 (age 79) DaNece Newey Robson, 79, of North Logan, died on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at her home. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 25th at 11:am in he North Logan LDS Ward, 1550 E. 1900 N. There will be...
NORTH LOGAN, UT
Barbara Price Bronson – Cache Valley Daily

December 23, 1932 — June 17, 2022 (age 89) Barbara Price Bronson 89, of Elwood Utah, passed away peacefully at her sons home in Malad Idaho surrounded by her beloved family on June 17, 2022. Barbara was born to Samuel Delbert and Grace Price on December 23, 1932 in...
ELWOOD, UT
Charles “David” Shropshire – Cache Valley Daily

January 4, 1945 – June 14, 2022 (age 77) Charles “David” Shropshire, was born January 4, 1945 in Mabton, Washington to Greenville Henry and C Ruth Knight Shropshire. He was raised in Central Washington and graduated from Chelean High School. Dave entered the Air Force after graduation. After discharge he started his lifelong dream as a Truck Driver in Boise, Id before moving to Brigham City, Ut area. While in Boise, Id, Dave married the love of his life, Susan(Susie) Dishner. They had their first daughter, Suzanne, while living in Boise. After moving to Utah he worked for Champion Homes. Their second daughter, Kristy, was born in Ogden. After leaving Champion Homes, he became an owner/operator with common carrier authority. Dave primarily drove flat bed across 13 western states.
Benjamin, UT
Logan, UT
Utah Obituaries
Logan, UT
Steven Henry Marble – Cache Valley Daily

August 22, 1941 — June 18, 2022 (age 80) Steven Henry Marble, 80, passed away on June 18, 2022, in Deweyville, Utah. He was born August 22, 1941 in Deweyville, Utah to Henry L Marble III and Arthila A Anderson. He was born and passed away in the same place.
DEWEYVILLE, UT
Truck rolls into Logan River near Wood Camp – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN — Police and paramedics were called to a single vehicle rollover Monday morning in Logan Canyon, US-89. The crash occurred near Wood Camp around 8:15 a.m. Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cade Brenchley said a Dodge Dakota was travelling near milepost 472, when it went off the road and into the Logan River. Passing motorists rushed to help the occupant out of the truck.
LOGAN, UT
Bear safety tips while in the mountains – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN — As summer officially begins, many people are heading to the mountains to enjoy fishing, hiking, picnicking, and camping in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest. Summertime also means that bears are on the move. There have been recent sightings of black bears near Tony Grove Lake and Franklin Basin.
LOGAN, UT
Ask an Expert – Seven principles for water-wise landscaping – Cache Valley Daily

Our landscapes provide us with beautiful surroundings, natural cooling, and the cleansing of our environment. Nearly 65% of the annual culinary water consumption in Utah is applied to landscapes. Unfortunately, many landscapes are over-irrigated, wasting precious water. Keeping water-wise landscaping principles in mind as we design, install, and manage our...
UTAH STATE
Benjamin
Man, woman allegedly held at gunpoint by kidnapping suspect while hiking in Colorado

A couple hiking in Colorado were held at gunpoint during an alleged kidnapping attempt before managing to escape, authorities said. The husband and wife were walking on a trail near Bear Creek Lake Park in Lakewood, in the Denver metro area, around 8 a.m. Friday when they passed a man tying his shoe who then pulled out a gun, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
LAKEWOOD, CO
Virginia 2022 primary election results

Virginia voters head to the polls on Tuesday in primary elections for the House of Representatives. Polls close at 7 p.m. ET. Virginia’s 11 U.S. House seats are on the ballot, including some that could impact which party controls the chamber after November’s general election. The contests are...
VIRGINIA STATE
Texas hearing updates: In wake of Uvalde, committee hears testimony on mass shootings

A Texas state Senate panel is holding a hearing Tuesday on school safety, police training, and social media in the wake of last month’s deadly school shooting in Uvalde. Among those testifying are Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw, whose office is conducting one of multiple investigations into the law enforcement response to the massacre.
UVALDE, TX

