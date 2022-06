Tesla, Inc TSLA was soaring over 10% higher on Tuesday in tandem with the S&P 500, which was spiking up about 2.4%. The surge higher negated a downtrend Tesla had been trading in since June 2, when the stock topped out at $792.63. Although an uptrend has not been confirmed on the daily chart because Tesla hasn’t printed a higher low, traders can watch for the stock to print a possible reversal candlestick above the most recent lower low to indicate a trend change to the upside.

STOCKS ・ 2 HOURS AGO