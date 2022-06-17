ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake George, NY

Live Music on the Shores of Lake George on Fridays, June 17- Sept. 2

By David Gibson
adirondackalmanack.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMusic enthusiasts of all ages are invited to enjoy live music on the shores of Lake George starting today, Friday, June 17 – Friday, September 2. “Fridays in Shepard Park” concert-goers can enjoy free live music from 6...

www.adirondackalmanack.com

Comments / 0

Related
adirondackalmanack.com

Fort Ticonderoga boat cruises to run through mid-October

The Carillon has returned to Fort Ticonderoga, with boat tours taking place Tuesday through Sunday from May 27 to mid-October. The 75-minute narrated boat cruises cover some of the most archaeologically rich waters in North America while surrounded by breathtaking lake views, commanding mountains, and the majestic fort. From shipwrecks...
TICONDEROGA, NY
adirondackalmanack.com

John Apperson – Inspired by John Muir’s Battle Over Hetch Hetchy

Scholars are finally beginning to recognize the significance of Lake George as the site of a prolonged environmental struggle, inspired by John Muir and the Sierra Club, in 1913, when they tried to block the construction of a dam in Yosemite National Park. In New York State, a young engineer at GE, John Apperson, was paying close attention to the national debates over Hetch Hetchy. He believed that the International Paper Company, with its dam at Ticonderoga, was damaging the beautiful islands in the Narrows of Lake George. Within weeks of the disappointing vote over Hetch Hetchy, Apperson took action, and began representing the Schenectady Conservation Council, in Albany, and taking part in the legislative debates concerning New York’s forests and wild places.
LAKE GEORGE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy