King County prosecutors have charged two suspects in connection with the theft of a legendary drum kit owned by "YES" drummer Alan White. He played the "Plastic Ono Band" Ludwig drums during the recording of John Lennon's "Imagine." The drum kit that was stolen out of White’s storage unit in March has still not been found. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame drummer died at his home in Newcastle on May 26. Police would like to find the stolen drums to return to his widow.

KING COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO