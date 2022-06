Lawrence County Government Offices Closed Monday

THREE TEENS WERE KILLED OVER THE WEEKEND IN A MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN LAWRENCE COUNTY. EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE SCENE ON SUNDAY AROUND 6 PM NEAR THE INTERSECTION OF JONESTOWN ROAD AND CAROL ROAD. INITIAL REPORTS INDICATE A TOYOTA 4RUNNER WAS TRAVELING NORTH ON JAMESTOWN ROAD WHEN THE VEHICLE EXITED THE RIGHT SIDE OF THE ROADWAY AND THE DRIVER OVERCORRECTED AND LOST CONTROL. A 17-YEAR-OLD AND 18-YEAR-OLD FROM OHIO PERISHED IN THE CRASH ALONG WITH A 16-YEAR-OLD FROM ETHRIDGE. A 19-YEAR-OLD FROM ETHRIDGE WAS ALSO INJURED. MEMBERS OF THE SUMMERTOWN AND ETHRIDGE FIRE DEPARTMENTS, TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL, LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT, LAWRENCE COUNTY EMS, AND BOX 50 RESPONDER SERVICES UNIT WERE CALLED TO THE SCENE. THE ACCIDENT IS BEING INVESTIGATED BY THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO