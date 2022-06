BATON ROUGE - Officials are asking for help identifying an unnamed woman who was killed in a crash involving an ambulance last month. The East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office said the woman died in a hospital after the wreck on May 19. Authorities found no ID on her at the time, and death investigators have been unable to identify her using fingerprints or other materials gathered at the scene.

