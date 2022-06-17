ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gates, NY

Farmington Man Charged in Scuffle with Gates Police

iheart.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Farmington man is under arrest on a list of charges following a scuffle that injured...

wham1180.iheart.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Murder Suspect Accused of Sending 2 Deputies to Hospital

A Rochester man facing a murder charge is now accused of sending two deputies to the hospital. 37-year-old Evan Guzman allegedly broke one deputy's nose by punching him in the face at the county jail. Another deputy suffered a lacerated forearm. Guzman is accused of fatally stabbing 52-year-old Ted Morris...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Stolen Car Involved in Accident

Rochester police say two people were hurt when a stolen car slammed into another car late last night. Police say the driver of the stolen car ran a red light on Glendale Park and hit a car heading north on Dewey Avenue. The crash sent the second car into a vacant house. The driver of the stolen car took off, leaving behind an illegal gun. A woman who had been riding with him stayed at the scene. She and the man driving the second car have minor injuries.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man faces weapons charges after Hawley Street standoff

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A 28-year-old is facing weapons charges after police said he was involved in a standoff at Hawley Street near Jefferson Avenue on Tuesday. Patrick Boyd was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon and was taken to Monroe County Jail. The Rochester...
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Farmington, NY
City
Buffalo, MN
Farmington, MN
Crime & Safety
Gates, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Farmington, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Gates, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
iheart.com

Indictment Handed Up in Fatal Stabbing Outside Park Ave. Bar

Two Rochester men have been indicted in a fatal stabbing outside a Park Avenue bar in July of last year. Police say 27-year-old Morris Jones Junior, along with 24-year-old Michael Jones, killed 26-year-old Keith Arnold during a fight. Both Joneses now face 2nd-degree murder. Morris Jones is also charged with...
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Sedative
iheart.com

Rochester Man Indicted in Alleged Gunpoint Rape

A grand jury has handed up an indictment against a Rochester man accused of breaking into a home and raping a 16-year-old girl at gunpoint. 20-year-old Jayshon Rivera faces predatory sexual assault, burglary, and weapons charges, among others. Police say Rivera had a loaded gun and drugs on him during...
ROCHESTER, NY
FingerLakes1

Woman arrested after shoplifting from Canandaigua business

Police arrested a Farmington woman following report of stolen merchandise from a nearby business. According to a news release, the Canandaigua Police Department arrested Ashley Evans, 34, of Farmington for petit larceny. Upon investigation, it was determined that Evans had attempted to leave the business without paying for approximately $680...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
bulletin-news.com

Three Men Charged for Drive-By Shooting at Maplewood Apartment Complex

Last week’s drive-by shooting, in which over four dozen rounds were fired at two Maplewood apartment complexes, has resulted in the arrest of three individuals. According to accusations, many rounds went through windows and walls of buildings along Clarence Street North, and three cars were also hit by gunfire. There were no injuries.
MAPLEWOOD, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Minnesota

Suspect charged in fatal gas station shooting after turning self in

PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- A 23-year-old Minneapolis man has been charged in a fatal gas station shooting after he turned himself in to authorities.Felony charges were filed against Daniel James Hart in Hennepin County in the June 9 incident.Plymouth police were called to the 9600 block of 36th Avenue North shortly before 8:30 p.m. that day. There they found the victim, 28-year-old Marlon Pompey of Maple Grove. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Hart had last been seen leaving the scene of the shooting and heading south on Highway 169. Police sought the public's help locating him.Hart has multiple prior convictions for weapons offenses and violent crimes, the complaint says. He was prohibited from possessing any firearms as a result of those prior crimes.
PLYMOUTH, MN
FingerLakes1

Rochester man arrested in Wayne County during traffic stop

A Henrietta man was arrested following investigation into a traffic stop in Ontario. According to a news release, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tanner B. Wiley, 34, of Henrietta for petit larceny. Upon investigation into the traffic stop, deputies determined that Wiley had an outstanding arrest warrant issued...
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester man charged with Friday murder and arson

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - A Rochester man was charged with the murder of his estranged wife. Rochester police responded to a call on Friday night and found 35-year-old Maribel Rivera-Diaz stabbed to death in her car on Suntru Street. Investigators received information that led them to her estranged husband, 48-year-old Juan Rivera.
ROCHESTER, NY
FingerLakes1

Middlesex man charged with driving while intoxicated

A Middlesex man was arrested after a traffic stop in Canandaigua. According to a news release, the Canandaigua Police Department arrested Christopher A. Rundt, 31, of Middlesex for driving while intoxicated. Rundt was stopped while traveling on West Gibson Street. Upon investigation, it was determined he had been operating his...
MIDDLESEX, NY
FingerLakes1

Canandaigua woman charged after child walked into local business unattended

Police arrested a Canandaigua woman following report of a child left unattended. According to a news release, the Canandaigua Police Department arrested Caitlyn Fish, 25, of Canandaigua for endangering the welfare of a child. Fish had failed to adequately supervise a two-year-old child in her care after the child wandered...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
ccxmedia.org

Man Shot While Sitting Inside Car in Brooklyn Park

Brooklyn Park police say a 21-year-old man was shot while sitting in his car at around 11 p.m. Sunday near 83rd and Kentucky avenues. Police say someone drove by and shot at the car five times, hitting the victim’s hand. Kadie Bundu, who lives across the street from where...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy