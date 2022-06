Kayleigh has been chosen as an honorary member of the Go the Distance team this year after joining them for training each week ahead of her first Boilermaker. Kayleigh is 13 and in 8th grade. He mother, Karen Davis, has completed 20 Boilermakers in the past and will be running again this year. Kayleigh says her goal is to beat her mom's best Boilermaker time.

UTICA, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO