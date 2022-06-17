Drake Triples Down, Promises Poetry Book and Another ‘Scary Hours’ Pack in 2022

Click here to read the full article.

Drake ‘s new Honestly, Nevermind album isn’t the only surprise the OVO boss has in store this year. During the debut episode of his new SiriusXM show Table For One on Thursday night (June 16), Drizzy also teased a few more projects he’s got planned, including a book of poetry and the next installment of his Scary Hours EP collection.

On the first episode of the new show on his Sound42 Sirius channel — which premiered just before the 14-track Nevermind album dropped — Drake said, “Thank you to everybody who helped me with this. Shout-out to Kenza. Kenza, I love you. I want to send you some love. Me and Kenza have a book coming out this year — we have a book coming out this year, a poetry book.” The latter is seeming reference to his frequent songwriting collaborator Toronto poet Kenza Samir, who has contributed to several Drake projects, including his 2015 If You’re Reading This, It’s Too Late mixtape, as well as the 2016 Views album.

While no other details were available about the poetry collection at press time, Drake told his listeners, “I hope you guys tune into that too ‘cause that’s gonna be some s–t.” He then teased the third chapter in his Scary Hours series, the follow-up to 2021’s 3-track Scary Hours 2 , which featured “What’s Next,” “Wants and Needs” (feat. Lil Baby) and “Lemon Pepper Freestyle” (feat. Rick Ross). That collection made Billboard chart history Drake became the first artist in history to debut in the top three spots on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in week one.

“I got another Scary Hours pack coming too, in a little bit. Maybe not right now; I need you to just take this in right now,” Drake said. “But I have a Scary Hours — I’m gonna slap some head tops off with the Scary Hours pack. I love this s–t.” He also wished his fans a happy summer and said he hopes to see them sometime soon, either at “OVO Fest or whatever shows we can put together or just at a restaurant, at a club… anywhere. I can’t wait to show the people some love. It’s been too long.”

At press time the lineup and date for the 2022 OVO Fest had not yet been announced. Table For One will rebroadcast on SiriusXM’s Sound42 at 6 p.m. ET on Friday, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. ET on Saturday (June 18) and 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. ET on Sunday (June 19). Check out a critic’s ranking of every one on Honestly, Nevermind here .

Listen to some of the debut Table episode below.