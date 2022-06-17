Winning numbers drawn in 'Midday Daily 3' game

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (AP) — Funerals for three people killed by a gunman during a church potluck dinner in Alabama will be held this week, the church's pastor said Monday. Services for Walter Bartlett Rainey, Sarah Sharon Yeager and Jane Pounds will take place at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, where the three church members were fatally shot Thursday night, the Rev. John Burruss wrote in a post on the church's website.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO