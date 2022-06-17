Winning numbers drawn in 'Midday Daily 3' game

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Four non-scientific buildings at the Kitt Peak National Observatory southwest of Tucson were lost in a wildfire, but early indications show other buildings on the property didn’t appear to be damaged, authorities said Saturday. Buell T. Jannuzi, who leads the Department of Astronomy at...
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A lightning-caused wildfire that led to an evacuation of the Kitt Peak National Observatory southwest of Tucson is 40% contained, authorities said. More than 300 firefighters were working the wildfire Saturday. If all goes as planned, authorities said the blaze could be fully contained by next Sunday.
INDEPENDENCE, Calif. (AP) — Nearly 350,000 rainbow trout must be euthanized as California wildlife officials battle bacteria outbreaks at two fish hatcheries in the eastern Sierra. The naturally occurring bacteria, Lactococcus petuari, was first detected in April at Black Rock and Fish Springs hatcheries in Inyo County, the state...
HONOLULU (AP) — A new report from the University of Hawaii provides a comprehensive look at how the COVID-19 pandemic affected Hawaii residents with their jobs, ability to buy food, their mental well-being and how vaccination status played a factor. “Health Effects and Views of COVID-19 in Hawaii,” the...
MANISTEE COUNTY — For many northern Michigan households, indoor temperatures are dependent on how much fuel is on hand. Having enough propane or wood in stock can be essential for lower income families in winter. That’s why FiveCAP, Inc. is offering deliverable fuel assistance in Manistee, Mason, Lake and...
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (AP) — Funerals for three people killed by a gunman during a church potluck dinner in Alabama will be held this week, the church's pastor said Monday. Services for Walter Bartlett Rainey, Sarah Sharon Yeager and Jane Pounds will take place at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, where the three church members were fatally shot Thursday night, the Rev. John Burruss wrote in a post on the church's website.
House Bill 4996, Require governor announce legislative vacancy election date within 30 days: Passed 23 to 14 in the Senate. To require the governor to announce the election dates to fill a vacancy in the legislature within 30 days of the seat becoming open. Y Rick Outman (R) Six Lakes,...
