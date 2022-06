MT. JULIET, Tenn. — A couple that rescued a kitten in the mid-state discovered it was not of the domestic variety. A couple found an adorable kitten on their back porch Friday and took it to True Rescue in Mount Juliet looking for emergency placement. But the staff at True Rescue knew exactly what had been brought to them - a bobcat.

MOUNT JULIET, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO