ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Here is why the Chiefs re-signed RB Jerick McKinnon

By Charles Goldman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JvoZn_0gE8kLuX00

The Kansas City Chiefs added a familiar face to the backfield last week.

The Chiefs re-signed RB Jerick McKinnon on a one-year deal after letting him sit on the open market in free agency for the majority of the offseason. McKinnon returns to Kansas City after appearing in 13 regular-season games and starting three postseason games for the Chiefs last season.

Speaking to reporters at the conclusion of mandatory minicamp, Andy Reid explained the decision to bring McKinnon back into the fold.

“You can’t have enough running backs,” Reid said. “I think we know that. Particularly experienced ones. We felt like he still had juice left, which is important when you’re dealing with veteran players, especially at that position.”

McKinnon posted 48 touches for 315 yards and a receiving touchdown last season, with most of that production coming in the playoffs. The team values his experience, ability and leadership. He stepped up at a time when the Chiefs didn’t have many other options. McKinnon still being available in June made the decision to sign him an easy one for Kansas City.

“He’s very intelligent, he’s great in the pass-game part of it, pick-ups and so on, and he’s a good runner,” Reid explained. “And he’s a very good leader, he brings that with him too.”

Brett Veach added Isiah Pacheco in the draft and signed Jerrion Ealy and Tayon Fleet-Davis in undrafted free agency. McKinnon won’t just be handed the keys to a roster spot over those three new players, though. He’ll compete with them and he could very well help those players develop too.

“It’s good to have back in the mix,” Reid said. “It’ll be competitive though. I think Brett’s (Veach) done a real nice job just bringing in competition and that will help us down the road becoming a better football team.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Packers Reportedly Waiving Veteran Quarterback

Green Bay's quarterback room will look a bit different for training camp. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Packers are waiving veteran signal-caller Kurt Benkert. Benkert, 26, started his NFL career with the Falcons. He was in Atlanta from 2018-2020 before joining Green Bay's roster in May of 2021.
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX Sports

Why Drew Lock will win Seahawks' QB job over Geno Smith

It’s been a minute, but Pete Carroll has traveled this road before. Entering his 13th season as head coach of the Seattle Seahawks, Carroll has experience running quarterback competitions, saying the right thing in order to not give away too much on which player is ahead or who will wind up with the starting job in Week 1.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Von Miller, Bills, Zach Wilson, Jets, Patriots

Bills DT Ed Oliver thinks that the addition of OLB Von Miller will help free himself up on the defensive line. “I will play on the other side, you all go over there and block him, I will go on the other side. It will be good not only for me but the defense as a whole. He is a big time player so they will key in on him and it will take attention off me. It will help me,” Oliver said, via Brian Chojnacki of WGRZ.com.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Kansas City, MO
Football
Yardbarker

Bills Officially Re-Sign WR Jake Kumerow

This comes just a day after Buffalo released Kumerow in what turned out to be a cap-related transaction. Kumerow was a key special teams player for the Bills in 2021. Kumerow, 30, originally signed on with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin-Whitewater back in 2015. He was on and off the team’s practice squad during his rookie season but returned to the Bengals on a futures contract.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerick Mckinnon
Person
Jerrion Ealy
FOX Sports

NFL odds: Lines on Robert Quinn’s next team, from Cowboys to Chiefs

The Chicago Bears held a mandatory minicamp this week that linebacker Robert Quinn did not attend amid offseason trade rumors. The no-show has led to lots of speculation among bettors as to what team Quinn may end on next season, if the rumors are indeed true. The 32-year-old pass-rusher set...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Saints and RB David Johnson Unable to Reach Terms on a Contract

Johnson, 31, visited with Saints officials on Monday and remained at team facilities to work out with the team during mini-camp. He will apparently remain a free agent after spending the last two years with the Houston Texans. A third-round pick out of Northern Iowa by the Arizona Cardinals in...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Eagles Make a Move at Safety, Sign Veteran Jaquiski Tartt

It was the one obvious need remaining for Howie Roseman to fill and while it wasn't the splash of Cincinnati's Jesse Bates or even Baltimore Chuck Clark, the Eagles' GM was able to procure a veteran safety with significant starting experience by inking Jaquiski Tartt to a one-year contract. Tartt...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Iowa Hawkeyes have the most yards returning in 2022 by a Power 5 tight end

The Iowa Hawkeyes. The University of Iowa. Tight End University. All of those are really just synonyms for each other that get us to the same end point. The Iowa Hawkeyes football team. They are “TEU” and show no signs of that ship slowing down. Sam LaPorta has already been tabbed as ESPN’s No. 2 tight end prospect for the 2023 NFL draft by Mel Kiper and was named to Pro Football Focus’ 2023 NFL draft watchlist throughout the 2022 college football season. LaPorta likely could have been a late Day 2 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft if he declared after a...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

122K+
Followers
166K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy