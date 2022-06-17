Court docs: Gray man kidnapped own family so they could flee to Mexico

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Gray man faces multiple charges after he allegedly paid someone to help him kidnap his family so they could flee to Mexico, according to court documents.

The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) charged the man, identified as Omar Najera Robles, 38, with aggravated kidnapping and four counts of especially aggravated kidnapping stemming from the May 19 incident.

Court documents stated Robles, who is in the midst of a divorce, reportedly paid “an unknown male” $250 to kidnap his family, which includes four children under the age of 12 years, from a Kingsport apartment in the late-night hours.

Robles reportedly told the adult victim that the man had a gun and to follow his instructions to hand over a cellphone and keys to a van. The unidentified man drove Robles and his family to another apartment complex in Kingsport where Robles paid him $250 to leave.

A few days after the incident, on May 23, the adult victim reported the alleged kidnapping to the police. The events that unfolded between the night of the incident and the police report remain unclear.

When police questioned Robles about the incident, he reportedly admitted to it and revealed he had hoped the ploy would convince the victim to “stay with him and go to Mexico with him.” Robles also revealed he had planned to drug the victim “to affect her mood and to increase her desire for him,” court documents stated.

Robles added that he also used his son to drug the victim by pouring “an unidentified liquid in [her] coffee,” according to court documents.

News Channel 11 has reached out to the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) for a mugshot.

