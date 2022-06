(Re Thursday, June 16’s front-page “In Brief” item titled, “Retired Marine Graham to lead State Guard”): Well, our governor strikes again. DeSantis is starting the Florida State Guard. We have a National Guard, but that isn’t enough. He wants his own personal army. He wants freedom as long as you believe in what he does. You have the right to believe in his freedoms.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO