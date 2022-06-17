ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boothbay Harbor, ME

Stu Brower

boothbayregister.com
 4 days ago

Stu Brower of Pasadena, New York City and Boothbay Harbor left this world as he had lived, surrounded by those who loved him dearly. The only child of Morris and Fay Brower, he was born in Long Beach, California, attended Millikan High School where he was inducted into the National Honor...

www.boothbayregister.com

boothbayregister.com

2022 Claw Down winners announced!

Boothbay Harbor Region Chamber of Commerce announced the winners of its ninth annual Claw Down, held at The Shipyard in Boothbay Harbor on June 16. Nine chefs competed in the event which showcases Maine’s popular crustacean. Chamber Executive Director Lisa Walby said 250 tickets were sold for the Chamber fundraiser. In addition, the Claw Down offered sales of the specialty drink Shipyard Sippah to benefit the New England Boat Preservation Foundation.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
boothbayregister.com

Bayville Buzz

In honor of Father’s Day (and because I have very little news), I bring you a much abbreviated edition of the Buzz. The most exciting news in our cottage is that our wonderful patriarch (and all around great guy!), Bill Allison, is arriving in Bayville this week. The welcome committee has been busy at work.
BAYVILLE, ME
boothbayregister.com

Service for Mary Catherine Wilson

Mary Catherine A. Wilson, 41, passed away unexpectedly on June 19, 2022 at Maine Medical Center with her loving family by her side. Friends are welcome to join the family for a memorial visitation on Thursday, June 23 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home, 975 Wiscasset Rd, Boothbay. A funeral mass service will be held at Our Lady Queen of Peace, 82 Atlantic Avenue, Boothbay Harbor on June 24 at 10 a.m.
BOOTHBAY, ME
boothbayregister.com

Y Arts’ ‘Into the Woods Jr.’

The Boothbay Region YMCA Y Arts group performed three shows of “Into the Woods Junior” on Friday and Saturday, June 17 and 18 with one of the shows (1 p.m. Saturday) being a chance for understudies to take leading roles as Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack (and his beanstalk), Rapunzel, Big Bad Wolf, Princes, and the Witch.
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
boothbayregister.com

Southport Column: Stolen signs, store improvements and more

Hey, play fair! I understand that out of the fifty Axion signs that were recently placed around the island to give information about signing up for the broadband project, about thirty of them have been stolen. Instead of trying to remove information, come to the Southport Town Hall on Wednesday, June 22, at 6 p.m. to get answers to any questions you may have about the fiber installation project. Also, please note that you can go onto the Southport Broadband Committee's website to learn more about this town-wide effort to provide all Southport households with equal access to affordable, reliable, high-speed full fiber internet service. Voters on Southport will have their opinions counted for or against this project on voting day, June 28.
SOUTHPORT, ME
boothbayregister.com

Midcoast Childcare a family adventure for Boothbay couple

Boothbay natives Chelsea Simmons and fiance John Hepburn opened their new Route 27 Edgecomb business Midcoast Childcare June 6. The center continues a tradition of childcare started as Ocean Point Childcare in the couple’s East Boothbay home in 2018. Licensed for 12 children in their home, Simmons said she...
BOOTHBAY, ME
boothbayregister.com

A Big Thank You

We want to thank the Chamber of Commerce, First National Bank, and all of our new friends who came out to celebrate the Grand Opening of Pedego Boothbay Harbor on June 11. You’ve welcomed us into this amazing community with open hearts and open arms and we really appreciate it.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
boothbayregister.com

Last call for crafters

On Wednesday, July 20, the Southport Methodist Church’s United Methodist Women will be hosting a craft fair in conjunction with their annual “Lobster Roll Lunch To Go” and cookie sale event at the Church. The. craft fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in...
SOUTHPORT, ME
boothbayregister.com

Juniper and McKown Points

And we’re off ... to the Summer of 2022 and, fingers crossed, back to our usual round of activities here on the Point. This weekend starts the ball rolling with “Gentle Yoga with Romee” at the Community House from 8:45 to 10 Saturday morning. No sign up necessary, mats are available. Please bring cash or plan to Venmo your donation for this great warm up for the weekend ahead.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
boothbayregister.com

Wiscasset Art Walk season opener June 30

Celebrating its 10th year, Wiscasset Art Walk (WAW) will be presenting a series of summertime evenings that highlight art and art-making, music and performance, and community connections. The 2022 season kicks off on Thursday, June 30 from 5 to 8 p.m. Wiscasset Art Walk invites visitors to stroll the sidewalks...
WISCASSET, ME
boothbayregister.com

Ocean Point Column: Upcoming events

Summer has officially arrived and as each day passes more Ocean Pointers have taken up residence. As I write this week’s column I am enjoying what is a truly spectacular summer day. Our Assistant Isabel Harkins is at the Casino part time from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Monday through...
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
boothbayregister.com

Down East Yacht Club enjoys ‘Launching Party 2022’

Saturday, June 11 the weather was great for a day on the water and a land-based party. The DEYC took advantage of the opportunity to celebrate the historical beginning of the DEYC boating season with the annual Launching Party. What better location for the event than Luke’s Boatyard (owners Frank and Nora Luke) in Linekin Bay, East Boothbay.
BOOTHBAY, ME
boothbayregister.com

Wurui Dunn Joins Newcastle Realty

Originally from China, Wurui Dunn brings international expertise and experience to her role as a sales agent at Newcastle Realty. Currently a resident of Wiscasset, Wurui has a strong appreciation of the unique domestic architecture found here in Maine. With decades of experience working in the antiques business, Wurui has a keen eye for seeing both value and potential as they stand which gives her a leading edge when serving real estate clients.
NEWCASTLE, ME
boothbayregister.com

Southport heads to polls for second time this month

Selectman Smith Climo calls the proposed municipally owned broadband project “the future.” On June 28, residents will head to the polls to vote on three referendum questions regarding the $2.1 million project. The first article would revoke authority given to selectmen creating the municipally owned network. The second would create a fund connecting the 10% of addresses without internet services. The final question would affirm last year’s vote.
SOUTHPORT, ME
boothbayregister.com

Taylor’s Blue Eyed Girl wins fastest working lobster boat

Andrew Taylor of Southport, owner of Blue Eyed Girl, defended his title as the Fastest Working Lobster Boat, at the Charles Begin Memorial Lobster Boat Races in Boothbay Harbor on Saturday, June 18. Forty boats competed in the first race of the Maine Lobster Boat Racing season. Taylor’s boat defeated...
SOUTHPORT, ME
boothbayregister.com

No, yes and no

Southport voters – By the time you read this in the Register our public hearing on Wednesday,June 22 will have come and gone. Now it comes down to voting on Tuesday, June, 28. I hope you are confident that your Select Board of Marylou, Gerry and I always have the best interest of Southport in mind. We completely support the establishment of an island owned Fiber Optic Network available to every household and business on Southport. This project will continue our tradition of our island being forward thinking and inclusive. We encourage a vote of No on Question Two , Yes on Question Three and No on Question Four.
SOUTHPORT, ME
boothbayregister.com

We care about your family’s health

Our expertly trained pharmacists and friendly staff pride themselves on making sure your pharmacy experience exceeds expectations. Andrew loves the practice of Pharmacy and was born and raised in Thomaston, Maine. Maria Jose. Maria Jose is from Buenos Aires, Argentina. She moved to Maine 8 years ago. Every Customer Is...
THOMASTON, ME
boothbayregister.com

American Legion Post 36

I don’t normally provide congressional legislation that is pending until it becomes law, but the legislation that just passed the Senate 84-14 and will pass the House probably this week and expected to be signed by President Joe Biden shortly there after is critically important and affects some Vietnam veterans in this region so I am giving a heads up now. The bill adds hypertension and monoclonal gammopathy of undetermined significance, or MGUS, to the list of illnesses linked to Agent Orange exposure. It also expands the geographic areas and service dates for eligibility for benefits, including Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, Guam and American Samoa and their territorial waters, and Johnston Atoll or any ship that called on the atoll, on certain dates. At the time, our presence in Thailand, Laos, and Cambodia was not something our veterans could discuss and sometimes not shown in documents typically used by the VA to determine benefits. This bill, when it becomes law, should rectify this. This bill will also improve access to benefits for post-911 veterans exposed to burn pits. Once this bill becomes law, if you think it might apply to medical conditions you are facing now, you should file a claim with the VA. Ed Harmon, our Post Service Officer, or I can help you with that process.
BOOTHBAY, ME
boothbayregister.com

Southport Central School to set up long-term philanthropy project

Last year, students in grades four through six at Southport Central School learned about philanthropy with help from an anonymous donation to a student-determined organization. While the program did not happen this year due to timing issues, the school is working to formalize this process for the future, Principal Lisa Clarke said.
SOUTHPORT, ME

