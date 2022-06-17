ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot’s Darik Dissette commits to NDSU basketball

 4 days ago

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Minot High School’s Darik Dissette announced his commitment to North Dakota State’s basketball program on Monday via twitter. The class of 2023 shooting guard helped lead the Magicians to the Class A State Championship in March.

Dissette was named to the Class A All-State team this season, and was also given Class A State Tournament MVP honors. He averaged 21.5 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game during his junior season.

Dissette also boasted the second highest shooting percentage in the WDA shooting 57 percent through the 2021-2022 season.

