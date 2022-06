LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -With the help of his dad, a military veteran is making a full recovery after suffering a spinal cord injury. Twenty-year-old Randy Rodriguez is an active duty member of the Air Force. Two months after an incomplete spinal cord surgery, he arrived at Madonna. When he started, he couldn’t even move his toes or feel anything below his neck, but thanks to rehab at Madonna, Rodriguez is back on track to walk again. And it’s his dad who pushes him even further.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO