First measles case in Ohio this year confirmed

The first measles case of 2022 has been reported in Erie County, according to the Erie County Health Department. Ohio’s last measles outbreak was in 2014, with 382 confirmed cases.

“This single case further represents a call to action for all parents and healthcare professionals and highlights why it is vitally important for children to stay up to date with all of the recommended vaccines,” the department said in a news release.

Measles is extremely contagious and can spread through coughing and sneezing. If one person has measles, up to 90% of those who come in contact with the infected person and who are not immune will also become infected, the department said.

Measles symptoms include a rash, high fever, runny nose, cough, loss of appetite, and red, watery eyes. The rash usually lasts 5-6 days and begins at the hairline, moves to the face and upper neck, and proceeds down the body.

Complications from measles can occur among children younger than five years of age, adults older than 20 years of age, pregnant women and anyone with a compromised immune system.

Vaccination is the way to prevent measles. Children should be vaccinated for measles, mumps, and rubella with the MMR vaccine through a two-dose series. The first dose should be given at age 12-15 months, and the second at 4-6 years of age.

Vaccines are available by appointment at eight convenient locations of the Erie County Health Department/Erie County Community Health Center. To schedule an appointment, call central scheduling at 567-867-5174 .

