Family pay tribute to 'big, friendly giant', 42, who was stabbed to death in 3am attack in Preston as police launch murder investigation

By Chris Matthews For Mailonline
 4 days ago

The family of a 42-year-old man stabbed to death in a nighttime attack have paid tribute to him as a 'big, friendly giant'.

Lee Dawson, who was originally from Sunderland, was found with stab wounds at 3am in Preston today and rushed to the city's Royal Hospital, where he later died.

His family said he was a 'big, friendly giant' with a 'strong heart and stronger head'.

They said: 'Lee loved his children deeply and would do anything for them. He had a strong heart and stronger head.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3neFV4_0gE8idfv00
Lee Dawson (pictured) was found with stab wounds at 3am in Preston today and rushed to the city's Royal Hospital, where he later died. The family of the 42-year-old paid tribute to him as a 'big, friendly giant'

'He was a big, friendly giant. Once you had Lee as a friend you had a friend for life.

'He lived life to the full and will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends.'

Lancashire Police has launched a murder investigation but said the probe was in its 'early stages' and officers were still looking to identify Mr Dawson's killers.

There was a large police presence at the scene today with a cordon in place as people were advised to avoid the area.

Det Ch Insp Mark Haworth-Oates, of the Lancashire Police Force Major Investigation Team, said: 'These are very sad and tragic circumstances and our thoughts are with the Lee's loved ones at this difficult time.

'They are being provided with our full support and have our deepest sympathies.

'Our investigation is at its very early stages and we have a team of detectives working to identify and arrest those responsible.

'I would appeal to anyone with information about what happened to come forward.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QVAbs_0gE8idfv00
There was a large police presence at the scene today with a cordon in place (pictured) as people were advised to avoid the area

'Did you see anyone acting suspiciously in and around the Jutland Street area around the time of the incident? If so, please come forward.

'Furthermore if you have any CCTV or doorbell footage which could assist us, please get in touch.

'We would like to reassure the public patrols have been increased in the area.'

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 0149 of June 17.

Alternatively contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and upload footage at on the Lancashire Police community portal.

