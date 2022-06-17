ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

How to stay safe in high temperatures this weekend

By Priya Leal pleal@tylerpaper.com
inforney.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday will be a partly cloudy day, but temperatures will be in the upper 90s and feel like about 103 degrees. On Sunday for Father's Day and Juneteenth, temperatures will climb to about 98 degrees and feel like 104 degrees. With hot temperatures, officials remind residents to stay safe...

www.inforney.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSST Radio

2022 Juneteenth Celebration In Sulphur Springs

Sulphur Springs residents held a Juneteenth celebration Saturday with a parade, games, food and fellowship at Pacific Park in Sulphur Springs. First thing Saturday morning, the 2022 Juneteenth Celebration kicked off with the 2nd Annual Run to Freedom Semi-2k Run was held for those. Things then transitioned to Morning Chapel...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KTRE

Organizers go to scorecards after final flight of Great Texas Balloon Race canceled

What year holds the record for most triple digits days in East Texas?. East Texas cattle operation takes action to keep cattle safe during high temperatures. “[It] has really kicked up our side of the deal. We’re keeping hay out. We just filled up liquid feeders the other day. We are coming out two, three times in the heat of the day to check, make sure everything looks okay,” said Hooper. H3 Cattle said regardless of a tough year, remaining alert on the cattle’s overall health will help get through the heat.
TEXAS STATE
KLTV

Cause of Hotel Ritual fire ruled as electrical

Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. The Great Texas Balloon Race took to the air Friday morning over Longview with their first competition flight of 2022. When it comes to pool safety, the Tyler Fire Department says the best thing to do is to be prepared for an emergency.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Tyler residents celebrate Juneteenth with parade

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The annual Tyler Juneteenth parade was held Saturday morning. The parade began on Martin Luther King Boulevard at 10 a.m. Saturday and ended at Woldert Park. Numerous organizations and sponsors participated in the parade, including Super 1 Foods, Tyler Junior College, and other local businesses. “We...
TYLER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Air Conditioning#Senior Citizen#Bottled Water#Heat Cramps
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas communities come together for Juneteenth celebrations

EAST TEXAS (KETK) — Juneteenth is the day Union Soldiers arrived in Galveston Texas letting slaves know they were free. “It’s basically a day the slaves were free. So, it’s always a good time to celebrate something like that,” said Davondrick Crowe, Kilgore Juneteenth King. On Saturday communities across East Texas held events including Kilgore, Tyler and […]
EAST TEXAS, PA
KLTV

Kilgore hotel destroyed by fire did not have sprinkler system

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) -East Texas fire marshals are still working to determine what caused a fire that ravaged an East Texas hotel. It was around eight Monday night that the Best Western in Kilgore erupted in flames, gutting most of the structure. But the fire exposes a curious problem that is not widely known.
KILGORE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
inforney.com

Jacksonville fire marshal: Hotel RITUAL caught on fire due to electrical issue

A fire that caused significant damage to a historic structure in Jacksonville earlier this week was caused by an electrical issue, officials said on Friday morning. The Hotel RITUAL, built in 1932 originally as a single-family home and later renovated as hotel, was up in flames around 1 p.m. Sunday when the Jacksonville Fire Department responded to the scene.
JACKSONVILLE, TX
CBS19

Inflation forces restaurants into a corner

TYLER, Texas — Manny’s Tex-Mex Cafe manager, Manuel Vela, is at his wits end with inflation. “Everything's going up. Across the board, everything, especially meats and cheeses," Vela said. The manager is spending an extra $5,000- $7,000 more per week now than he was a year ago for...
TYLER, TX
messenger-news.com

Grapeland Community Mourns a Legend

GRAPELAND – In today’s world of medical specialization, the family doctor / general practitioner in rural America has become increasingly difficult to find. You have ear, nose and throat guys. You have podiatrists, allergists, endocrinologists, dermatologists and so forth and so on. What you rarely see anymore is...
GRAPELAND, TX
inforney.com

Big boy Trey available for adoption at Pets Fur People

Trey is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. He is a big boy weighing in at 70 pounds and is totally vetted. Trey was rescued as a stray so not much is known about him. He is shy until he gets to know you, but when he feels comfortable with you, he is a love. He is leash trained. Trey will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash, a new bed, and a certificate for 1/2 price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Trey call 903-597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before a meet-and-greet can be arranged. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday — closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. Pets Fur People is the only brick-and-mortar, no-kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner — spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Plane makes emergency landing at Tyler Pounds Airport

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A pilot made an emergency landing at Tyler Pounds Airport Friday morning. At 10:05 a.m., it was reported that the pilot would have to make the landing. It landed safely by 10:20 a.m. City spokeswoman Payton Weidman confirmed the report. The plane was reportedly a private...
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

Bullard residents asked to limit water usage

The City of Bullard has issued a water conservation notice, asking residents to limit their water usage beginning next week. The Stage 1 Water Conservation Plan is going into effect on Monday “due to drought-like conditions,” city manager David Hortman said in a press release from the city.
BULLARD, TX
theeasttexasweekend.com

Rose City Airfest soaring to Tyler Pounds Regional Airport

CampV and the Historic Aviation Memorial Museum (HAMM) are kicking off 4th of July celebrations with the Rose City Airfest on Friday, July 1 at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. WWII Warbirds will soar and roar into HAMM at 150 Airport Blvd. in Tyler for the second year. Performers will include Randy Ball’s Russian MiG17, a variety of vintage warbird planes and demo teams for the A-10 Thunderbolt, P51 Mustang, and the Aeroshell Aerobatic Team plus more. The featured performer will be a B-29 Superfortress “Doc,” one of only two B-29s still flying in the U.S.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

19 Recommendations for the Best Fried Fish in Tyler, Texas

One thing is certain, it’s not easy owning or operating a restaurant or food truck in East Texas. There are so many fantastic options that serve delicious food and normally at good prices. Recently the question was asked on a Tyler, Texas social media page regarding where to get the best fish and chips and after being corrected that in the south it’s called fried fish and French fries, we finally got to some of the recommended locations.
TYLER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy