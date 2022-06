A new PlayStation Plus freebie has leaked early. The leak doesn't reveal the new PS1 or PS1 game coming with PS Plus Premium nor does it reveal August's free PS Plus games, but rather a little something for Fortnite fans. Since its release, Epic Games and PlayStation have partnered together for exclusive cosmetic content. There's no word when this partnership will end, but it's not going to be anytime soon, as the next bit of fruit from it has leaked ahead of time.

