3D Printing Accessory DIY List Single-Board Computer (SBC) The choices and comments made on this list belong solely to the author. If you're unfamiliar with the idea of a cyberdeck, it's basically a computer built into a keyboard—think laptops, but with an individual twist like a Raspberry Pi as the brains of the operation, or being built into a mechanical keyboard. They're not always the most practical, and the creators of cyberdeck projects generally know this, but they're always a labour of love, and there's always something unique to each new build.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO