Deschutes County, OR

▶️ Ride the River, Lava Butte shuttles return Saturday

By Travis Pittman
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeschutes River floaters: Your ride (back) awaits. Cascades East Transit is starting up the Ride the River shuttle on Saturday. The shuttle picks up people at Drake Park who...

KTVZ

New neighborhood park opens in northern Bend

A long-awaited neighborhood park just opened on the north end of Bend. Northpointe Park is located off Hunters Circle on Wellington Street. The 2.7 acre park has been in the works for years, at a price tag of $2.6 million. Northpointe Park features a playground, lawn, picnic area and gathering space, along with a paved loop path. The Bend Park and Rec District expects to hold a formal grand opening late next month.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Open house announced for study to improve pedestrian and bicycle crossings

The City of Bend is inviting members of the community to an open house to learn about the Midtown Pedestrian and Bicycle Crossings Feasibility Study. The open house will take place at Open Space Event Studios on Wednesday, June 22, from 5-7 p.m. The purpose of the study is to...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Annual Bend goose roundup is taking the summer off

Prepare for an excess of geese at parks across Bend this summer. The annual roundup is not happening this year. During a typical season, Bend Park and Recreation rounds up between 100 and 120 young geese. These birds are then relocated to Summer Lake. Because of the avian flu, the...
BEND, OR
kbnd.com

Bend, Redmond Urge Caution On The Fourth

BEND, OR -- This Fourth of July is the second since the city of Bend imposed a permanent ban on fireworks. However, Redmond’s City Council has decided against such a ban. Redmond Mayor George Endicott says the city is still asking people to be safe – especially in high-risk areas. "The [Dry] Canyon is a difficult area if we were to get a fire, plus it’s a natural habitat. So, please do not do fireworks in the Canyon, city parks." Endicott tells KBND News, "If you want to do them, go do them in front of your house, out in the street and use a bucket of water and all those rules the fire department tells you." And, he says, "We’re going to do a big advertising campaign to discourage use, but we’re not preventing use."
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Road to Pilot Butte summit closing again

Just as soon as it opened, the road up to the summit of Pilot Butte is closed to cars again. The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department will close the road on Tuesday and Wednesday next week. Contractors will install curbing near the bottom of the road to finish a repaving...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Taste This!: Whappos

From jerk chicken to fresh mahi-mahi, Whappos serves authentic Caribbean food in Bend. Owner David Smith opened the food truck after being inspired from his time living in Queens, New York.
BEND, OR
kbnd.com

Proposed Central Oregon Villages Shelter Continues To Face Opposition

BEND, OR -- Bend City Council continues to hear concerns about a planned homeless shelter at the Desert Streams Church, near 27th and Bear Creek. Former Police Chief Jim Porter is President of the Board for Central Oregon Villages – the nonprofit proposing the shelter. He says he understands...
BEND, OR
Central Oregonian

CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Simnasho was early headquarters for Warm Springs Indian Reservation

First Bureau of Indian Affairs school on reservation established in Simnasho but moved to Warm Springs Simnasho is an unincorporated community on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation in Wasco County, Oregon. It is located near the intersection of Simnasho Road, Wapinitia Road and Simnasho-Hot Springs Road. It was the seat of the reservation government until the turn of the 19th Century when the headquarters was moved to the community of Warm Springs. In 1874, the first Bureau of Indian Affairs school on the reservation was established in Simnasho. However, the school was later moved to Warm Springs and became a...
WARM SPRINGS, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Bend man continues ‘Five Year Photo’ tradition with lifelong friends

Since 1982, five friends have been taking the same photo every five years. One of them, John Wardlaw, lives in Bend. The group has received national attention for their tradition, from being live on the Today Show to featured on CNN; but to celebrate the 40th anniversary of that first photo taken, they invited Central Oregon Daily’s Meghan Glova to be a part of it.
BEND, OR
klcc.org

Water company sues Bend newspaper to keep its biggest consumers a secret

A water supplier in Central Oregon has taken a newspaper to court rather than disclose the addresses of its top water users. This month Avion Water filed a lawsuit against the Source Weekly after the alt-weekly based in Bend made a public records request for consumer information. The water company maintains that information is private.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Two cats rescued in Bend house fire

A house fire in Bend Saturday afternoon saw a quick response to the smoke and the rescue of two cats. Bend Fire and Rescue responded to the fire on NE Hunters Circle around 1:30 p.m. Deputy Fire Marshal Cindy Kettering was first to arrive on scene and said light smoke...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Deceased person found in Bend park

Police responded Thursday to a report of a dead person at Sawyer Park in Bend. Officers were called in just after 7:00 a.m. They were seen around a section of the park’s west side, across the bridge from the Deschutes River. Bend Police said it conducted an investigation and...
BEND, OR
KTVZ

Highway 97 north of Redmond reopens after injury 2-vehicle crash

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A reported two-vehicle injury crash prompted closure of U.S. Highway 97 north of Redmond for a time Saturday afternoon. The crash was reported around 1:45 p.m. near milepost 118, 2 miles south of Terrebonne, according to TripCheck. Unconfirmed scanner reports indicated two patients were taken to...
REDMOND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Local pastor and family sleeps in homeless unit, showcasing Oasis Village

A pastor in Redmond is showcasing a tiny home from what will be Oasis Village. “We’re doing a barbecue for Father’s Day, regular church service and then inviting a bunch of people and continue to show off the tiny house and get a lot of people to see it,” said Pastor Russell with Mountain View Fellowship Church in Redmond.
REDMOND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Family of 3 escapes burning NE Bend home; blaze traced to improper disposal of oily deck-staining rags

A fire traced to improper disposal of oily rags broke out early Friday morning and caused $100,000 damage at a northeast Bend home, but the family was awakened by smoke alarms and escaped uninjured, a fire official said. The post Family of 3 escapes burning NE Bend home; blaze traced to improper disposal of oily deck-staining rags appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Bend man dies in motorcycle crash

An early morning motorcycle crash across from Drake Park in NW Bend claimed the life of a 39 year-old man. Bend Police say the single-vehicle crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of NW Riverside Boulevard and NW Tumalo Avenue. The bike, a 2021 Kawasaki Ninja, was partially...
BEND, OR

