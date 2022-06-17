▶️ Ride the River, Lava Butte shuttles return Saturday

BEND, OR -- This Fourth of July is the second since the city of Bend imposed a permanent ban on fireworks. However, Redmond’s City Council has decided against such a ban. Redmond Mayor George Endicott says the city is still asking people to be safe – especially in high-risk areas. "The [Dry] Canyon is a difficult area if we were to get a fire, plus it’s a natural habitat. So, please do not do fireworks in the Canyon, city parks." Endicott tells KBND News, "If you want to do them, go do them in front of your house, out in the street and use a bucket of water and all those rules the fire department tells you." And, he says, "We’re going to do a big advertising campaign to discourage use, but we’re not preventing use."

