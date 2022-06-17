ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Water line fails outside Emporia State University

By Chuck Samples
KVOE
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the second time in as many days, Emporia’s Underground Utilities Department is dealing...

KVOE

Emporia Treasurer discusses benefits of new fleet management agreement

The City of Emporia’s fleet of vehicles is getting a much-needed overhaul thanks to a new partnership announced a week ago. The city has entered into an agreement with Enterprise Fleet Management out of St. Louis, Missouri, where the agency will take over the management of the city’s fleet. According to City Treasurer Janet Harrouff, the new agreement will see the city receive more than 90 new vehicles over the next 3-5 years.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia Fire rescues 25 people from stuck elevator on Emporia State campus

Emporia Fire took some time Monday to free a number of people stuck in an elevator. The incident at Emporia State University’s North Tower was reported around 12:15 pm. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Ryan Conley says the initial call was for 12 people trapped between the first and second floors. The actual number was 25. Conley says that was well above the posted limit, although the official number isn’t immediately available.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia Planning Commission to discuss Mahtropolis planned unit development Tuesday

There’s a short agenda for the Empora-Lyon County Metropolitan Area Planning Commission for its meeting Tuesday evening. The board will look over an application for a requested planned unit development for the so-called Mahtropolis development in northeast Emporia. The current plan has close to 30 homes being built near Trusler Sports Complex.
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Wamego police chief suspension extended by city manager

WAMEGO (KSNT) – A Kansas police chief who, without warning, was suspended by the City Manager last week, will be off duty at least a little longer. 27 News first broke the story on June 14, the day after Wamego Police Chief Mike Baker was suspended by City Manager Stacie Eichem. According to a letter […]
WAMEGO, KS
KVOE

UPDATE: CareArc to resume operations Tuesday following early morning waterline break Monday

Aging infrastructure and durability appear to have been the cause of a significant waterline break that shut down operations at CareArc Monday morning. The break was initially reported around 5 am with Chief Executive Officer Renee Hively being alerted around 5:30 am. Just before 3 pm, Hively says they isolated the location of the break underneath the CareArc parking lot with repair work underway.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

CORONAVIRUS: COVID forces delay in Emporia State’s summer theater production

COVID-19 isn’t spreading at a rapid rate overall, but it is forcing a postponement in an Emporia State theater production. The ESU Summer Theater play “The Underpants” was supposed to take place this week. After four members of the cast and crew developed COVID, the play has been pushed to August 24-27. Tickets are available based on the new schedule and tickets for the original dates will automatically be refunded.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

May sees homes sell at brisk pace in Emporia, Lyon County

May saw a lot of home sales finalized in Emporia and Lyon County. Sunflower Association of Realtors reports 53 homes sold last month, up from the 37 units in May 2021. Homes were typically on the market for 10 days before selling. The city’s home supply declined from one month to just over half a month between April and May.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

USD 252 Southern Lyon County Board of Education convening Monday night

The USD 252 Board of Education will convene for its regular meeting Monday night. Financial reports and end-of-year fiscal matters will lead off discussions for the board before a continuation of strategic planning conversations. Personnel matters, meeting dates for the month of July and the 2022/2023 school year, updates from the Kansas State Board of Education, electric bus options and student and staff handbook updates will also see consideration.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Budget development continues for Emporia Recreation Commission

Several significant updates to facilities will be a prime focus for the Emporia Recreation Commission in the 2023 fiscal year. During the ERC’s monthly meeting Monday evening, Rec Director Tom McEvoy presented an outline of planned capital improvement projects for the coming year, many of which had to be shelved during the COVID-19 pandemic. With increased revenues in recent months, McEvoy says there are three major projects on the horizon.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia Recreation Commission holding monthly meeting Monday evening

The Emporia Recreation Commission will hold its monthly board meeting Monday night. Fiscal year 2022 and 2023 matters will be the main talking point as Rec Director Tom McEvoy presents a budget estimate report. Commissioners will also review the ERC’s five year capital improvement outline. Network and document storage,...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Eastside Community Group dedicates new basketball court Monday

Work is complete and Eastside Memorial Park’s new basketball court is officially open to the public. The court’s construction is the result of roughly 20 years worth of fundraising and partnerships between the Eastside Community Group and several local agencies including the City of Emporia. During a dedication event Monday afternoon, City of Emporia Vice-Mayor Danny Giefer says he is proud of the new addition and the cooperative efforts that brought it to the community.
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

KS Gov. says sports betting deal won’t be enough to attract Chiefs

TOPEKA, (KSNT)— Kansas Governor Laura Kelly said the state’s sports betting agreement won’t be enough to attract a professional sports team to the state, after a ceremonial bill signing on Monday. The law establishes the “Attracting Professional Sports in Kansas” fund, and it would designate that 80% of the state’s portion of sports wagering revenues […]
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

KBI says Oklahoma man died along Kansas Turnpike in northeast Lyon County

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says an Oklahoma man was found dead along the Kansas Turnpike in far northeast Lyon County late last week. Spokesperson Melissa Underwood says inquiries developed before a man was found near mile marker 153, roughly six miles northeast of the Admire-Council Grove exit and near the Lyon-Wabaunsee county line, shortly after 3:30 pm. Both Lyon County deputies and Kansas Highway Patrol troopers began searching for the man, later identified as Jacob Coffey, age 39 from Bartlesville. A woman had said she was traveling with Coffey northbound when he began “acting erratically,” according to Underwood. After they pulled over, Coffey got out of the vehicle and refused to get back inside.
LYON COUNTY, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Open or closed on Juneteenth Monday? It varies

The newest federal holiday could lead to some confusion Monday, concerning what is open and what is closed. The city of Emporia will mark Juneteenth. That means city offices will be closed, with no residential trash pickup or recycling service. The city-county Transfer Station and Recycling Center also will be closed.
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Kansas lawyer tried to run down councilman, his wife: affidavit

COUNCIL GROVE (KSNT) – Details have begun to emerge surrounding a Council Grove attorney that has been accused of attempting to use a semi-tractor-trailer to run down a city councilman and his wife. Attorney Steven D. Iverson is facing several charges including two counts of aggravated assault, one count of interference with law enforcement, interference […]
COUNCIL GROVE, KS
KVOE

Board of Regents adjusts general education requirements

The Kansas Board of Regents has approved a standardized set of general education requirements for students working towards bachelor’s degrees and transfer associate degrees. The framework, as announced Monday, involves 34-35 credit hours as organized into seven different disciplines like English, communications, mathematics and statistics, natural and physical sciences, social and behavioral sciences, arts and humanities and what the Regents call an institutionally designated area. Students who check all the boxes with those classes, either at a public Kansas community college or university, automatically finish their general education requirements.
EMPORIA, KS
North Platte Post

Man accused of online threat against Kansas school

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement and school distrct authorities are investigating an alleged school threat. Just before 8a.m. Monday, USD 501 Topeka Public Schools police contacted Topeka officers of a reported school threat via social media, according to Police Lt. Donna Eubanks. Topeka Police detectives responded and met with 501 Police...
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Emporia State University marks 50th anniversary of May Massee Collection

Fifty years after it was dedicated at Emporia State University, the Special Collections and Archives Department celebrated the May Massee Collection of children’s literature materials. Libraries and Archives Public Services Supervisor Rebekah Curry tells KVOE News the Massee collection is among the most popular for the university. Massee had...
EMPORIA, KS
Kansas Reflector

Let Kansas be Kansas, in all its beauty and nuance

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Jeffrey Ann Goudie is a Topeka-based freelance writer and book critic. Last fall, eating out with friends, my pal Marcia asked us sister expats how we felt […] The post Let Kansas be Kansas, in all its beauty and nuance appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE

