County Commons: Barbecue

According to Frisco’s housing report published last Tuesday, 45% of its homes are “vacant second homes.” Simultaneously, business owners report employees sleeping in cars or in the woods. Rooms are sitting empty, yet employees can’t find a place to live. Almost all of last week’s council...
Th Summit County Wildfire Council will host a field trip Wednesday, July 6, from 4-6 p.m. to tour local fuel reduction and forestry projects. Forestry and fire management staff will lead the tour. Tour-goers should meet at the Airport Road Parking Lot, 1700 Airport Road in Breckenridge. Some hiking and uneven terrain can be expected, and people should dress accordingly, officials say.
Ryne Scholl has the expertise and proven track record we need and we should reelect him as our Summit County treasurer. It has been my pleasure meeting Ryne in recent years via our shared interests and passion for community involvement. Through this, I have found him to be kind, a genuine listener and a committed community servant.
Long in the works, a new building for the Family & Intercultural Resource Center and Building Hope Summit County nonprofits is getting closer to becoming reality. Located on the McCain property in Breckenridge, the building would house both organizations under one literal roof so that they can share resources, in addition to being close to other services on the proposed campus.
Dillon resident Dave Bittner said the first time he visited Summit County, he decided on the spot he wanted to live there and didn’t look back. He has now been a resident of Summit County for the past 43 years, and he serves on the Summit County Open Space Advisory Council.
As communities across the U.S. are looking to adapt to warming temperatures and drought, some Summit County initiatives are already working to shrink local impacts on the environment. Jess Hoover, climate action director for High Country Conservation Center, said that the two biggest focuses at the moment are water conservation...
Julie Koster’s 8-year-old daughter Sydney never liked tuna sandwiches — well, Koster said, it’s not that she never liked them, she had simply never tried them. But one day, Koster said, Sydney came home raving about how much she loved the tuna sandwich she had been served for lunch at school.
When people go skiing or snowboarding at their favorite ski resort they rarely think about the trash that lays beneath the layer of snow they are carving over en route to the bottom of the mountain. However, when the weather starts to warm up and the ski resorts close for...
White River National Forest is seeking public comment on a proposed reclamation of Climax Mine near Montezuma. Climax Mine, also known as the Lower Sullivan, is a former silver mine from the 1800s at the base of Sullivan Mountain in Summit County. Currently, water flows from the mine entrance across a tailings pile, creating a source of contamination from metals such as arsenic, lead and zinc into the Snake River watershed.
Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com in the past week. 1. Airbnb study shows that over 800 short-term units in Summit County are comparable to low- or moderate-income housing. Airbnb and HR&A Advisors, a real estate and economic development consulting firm, released a study detailing...
Frisco will celebrate Bike to Work — or wherever — Day on June 22. The annual countywide event encourages carbon-neutral transportation and physical activity. Pit stops with light breakfast, music, swag items and opportunities to enter into drawings for bike gear will be stationed throughout the county. All pit stops will be open from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m.
Starting on Wednesday, June 22, Gold Pan Alley will become one-way street at Ski Hill Road, and two-way circulation will remain from Watson Avenue. Additional enforcement will take place at the Gold Pan Alley delivery zone since the town is implementing a test phase to reduce vehicular speeds and increase safety in the alley. Active loading and unloading is by permit only in the delivery zone.
It was early in the morning when scientists, environmentalists and local leaders gathered Wednesday, June 15, at Pass Creek Ranch north of Silverthorne to continue the first phase of Friends of the Lower Blue River’s Climate Resiliency Initiative. The aim is to establish baseline data and recommend improvements on how the land can adapt to climate change.
Special Olympics Summit County is in need of tennis volunteers for the upcoming tennis season. Program coordinator Diane Mikulis stresses that volunteers do not need to know how to play tennis in order to volunteer. The program will accept volunteers who know how to play tennis and volunteers who have never picked up a racket before.
The Colorado Department of Transportation and contractor partner Kiewit Construction Inc. are set to begin rock blasting this week on the Vail Pass portion of Interstate 70. The work will require up to 30-minute evening traffic holds starting Monday, from 6-8 p.m. The work is part of the I-70 West...
When the Summit School District Board of Education members were asked to read out a short list of three school board candidates they thought should be considered for the position, every single one had candidate Julie Shapiro on their list. The meeting, held on Thursday, June 16, had time dedicated...
Power to Summit Public Radio & TV’s Electronics Site on Bald Mountain has been out since June 3, and the organization is asking for support and patience as it works to restore over-the-air television and radio broadcasts. According to a news release, volunteers have made four trips hiking up...
DENVER — The family of the Texas mom who was killed in a chairlift accident that also injured her daughters in 2016 has settled a lawsuit with Ski Granby Ranch and the electrical company that worked on the Quick Draw Express lift. The amount of the settlement has not...
Following the annual U.S. Ski and Snowboard Club Excellence Conference in Park City, Utah, on Thursday, June 16, Team Summit Colorado was awarded “Alpine Club of the Year” from U.S. Ski and Snowboard. The program received the award under the effective leadership of Team Summit Colorado Executive Director...
Lindsey Graham, 39, passed away peacefully on June 14, 2022 after a battle with cancer. She enjoyed life to the fullest, always looking for the next great adventure. She was an extreme outdoor enthusiast. Hiking, biking, and mountain climbing were some of her favorite sports, she was also a top-rated snowboarder.
Comments / 0