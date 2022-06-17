ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, CO

County Commons: Barbecue

By Jeffrey Meehan, County Commons
Summit Daily News
 4 days ago

Summit Daily News

Residents can tour wildfire projects July 6

Th Summit County Wildfire Council will host a field trip Wednesday, July 6, from 4-6 p.m. to tour local fuel reduction and forestry projects. Forestry and fire management staff will lead the tour. Tour-goers should meet at the Airport Road Parking Lot, 1700 Airport Road in Breckenridge. Some hiking and uneven terrain can be expected, and people should dress accordingly, officials say.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
Summit Daily News

Breckenridge nonprofit facility officially named Sol Center at Alta Verde

Long in the works, a new building for the Family & Intercultural Resource Center and Building Hope Summit County nonprofits is getting closer to becoming reality. Located on the McCain property in Breckenridge, the building would house both organizations under one literal roof so that they can share resources, in addition to being close to other services on the proposed campus.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
Summit Daily News

Public input sought on Climax Mine reclamation project near Montezuma regarding heavy metal contamination

White River National Forest is seeking public comment on a proposed reclamation of Climax Mine near Montezuma. Climax Mine, also known as the Lower Sullivan, is a former silver mine from the 1800s at the base of Sullivan Mountain in Summit County. Currently, water flows from the mine entrance across a tailings pile, creating a source of contamination from metals such as arsenic, lead and zinc into the Snake River watershed.
MONTEZUMA, CO
Summit Daily News

Frisco celebrates Bike to Work Day on June 22

Frisco will celebrate Bike to Work — or wherever — Day on June 22. The annual countywide event encourages carbon-neutral transportation and physical activity. Pit stops with light breakfast, music, swag items and opportunities to enter into drawings for bike gear will be stationed throughout the county. All pit stops will be open from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m.
FRISCO, CO
Summit Daily News

Gold Pan Alley in Breckenridge becomes one-way starting Wednesday, plus other street project updates

Starting on Wednesday, June 22, Gold Pan Alley will become one-way street at Ski Hill Road, and two-way circulation will remain from Watson Avenue. Additional enforcement will take place at the Gold Pan Alley delivery zone since the town is implementing a test phase to reduce vehicular speeds and increase safety in the alley. Active loading and unloading is by permit only in the delivery zone.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
Summit Daily News

Ranchers partner on soil study initiative to preserve the lower Blue River Valley

It was early in the morning when scientists, environmentalists and local leaders gathered Wednesday, June 15, at Pass Creek Ranch north of Silverthorne to continue the first phase of Friends of the Lower Blue River’s Climate Resiliency Initiative. The aim is to establish baseline data and recommend improvements on how the land can adapt to climate change.
SILVERTHORNE, CO
Summit Daily News

Special Olympics Summit County in need of tennis volunteers

Special Olympics Summit County is in need of tennis volunteers for the upcoming tennis season. Program coordinator Diane Mikulis stresses that volunteers do not need to know how to play tennis in order to volunteer. The program will accept volunteers who know how to play tennis and volunteers who have never picked up a racket before.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

30 minute closures expected for Vail Pass as rock blasting begins on I-70

The Colorado Department of Transportation and contractor partner Kiewit Construction Inc. are set to begin rock blasting this week on the Vail Pass portion of Interstate 70. The work will require up to 30-minute evening traffic holds starting Monday, from 6-8 p.m. The work is part of the I-70 West...
VAIL, CO
Summit Daily News

Summit Public Radio & TV works on outage

Power to Summit Public Radio & TV’s Electronics Site on Bald Mountain has been out since June 3, and the organization is asking for support and patience as it works to restore over-the-air television and radio broadcasts. According to a news release, volunteers have made four trips hiking up...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Team Summit named club of the year by U.S. Ski and Snowboard

Following the annual U.S. Ski and Snowboard Club Excellence Conference in Park City, Utah, on Thursday, June 16, Team Summit Colorado was awarded “Alpine Club of the Year” from U.S. Ski and Snowboard. The program received the award under the effective leadership of Team Summit Colorado Executive Director...
PARK CITY, UT
Summit Daily News

Obituary: Lindsey Graham

Lindsey Graham, 39, passed away peacefully on June 14, 2022 after a battle with cancer. She enjoyed life to the fullest, always looking for the next great adventure. She was an extreme outdoor enthusiast. Hiking, biking, and mountain climbing were some of her favorite sports, she was also a top-rated snowboarder.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO

