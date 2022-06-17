Stolen vehicle recovered, juvenile apprehended in Grand Island

Pauline Georgia (Engel) Wieseman, 95 years of age, of Beatrice, formerly of Osceola passed away Monday, June 20, 2022 at the PEO Home in Beatrice. She was born on May 23, 1927 in Central City to Paul and Donzella (Mack) Engel. Pauline graduated from Central City High School and earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from Nebraska Central College in Central City. She married Dayle Mautz at Bentonville, Arkansas in 1952 and they later divorced in 1965. Pauline lived in Missouri until 1966 when she moved to Central City where she taught 6th grade at Central City Public Schools from 1968 to 1972. She married Earl “Bub” Wieseman on June 29, 1972 in Grand Island. Pauline moved to Osceola in 1972 and taught 6th grade at Osceola Public Schools from 1973 to 1990. She moved to the PEO Home in Beatrice in December of 2015. Pauline was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Osceola, Eastern Star Shelby Chapter #193 and the American Legion Auxiliary Post #91. She enjoyed reading, gardening, painting and cooking.

BEATRICE, NE ・ 6 HOURS AGO