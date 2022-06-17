ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

Stolen vehicle recovered, juvenile apprehended in Grand Island

By News Channel Nebraska
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol and Grand Island Police Department have taken a juvenile into custody following a pursuit and search Thursday night in Grand Island. Around 8:20 p.m., NSP said a trooper saw a Chevrolet Impala traveling at...

