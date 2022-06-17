San Diego Padres at Colorado Rockies odds, picks and predictions

The San Diego Padres (41-24) open a 3-game series on the road Friday against the Colorado Rockies (27-37). First pitch is at 8:40 p.m. ET at Coors Field. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Padres vs. Rockies odds with MLB picks and predictions.

The season series is tied 2-2.

The Padres are currently in first place in the NL West after winning 4 straight games. They enter the series with a half-game lead over the L.A. Dodgers. San Diego has won 11 of the last 14 games.

The Rockies are coming off being swept in 3 games by the Cleveland Guardians. They have lost 10 of their last 14 games and have lost 7 straight at home.

Padres at Rockies projected starters

LHP MacKensie Gore vs. LHP Kyle Freeland

The rookie Gore (4-2, 2.50 ERA) makes his 10th start in 11 appearances. He has a 1.19 WHIP, 3.8 BB/9 and 10.7 K/9 in 50 1/3 IP.

Lost Saturday start against the Rockies, allowing 6 R, 5 H, 4 BB amd 3 K in only 2 1/3 innings.

In 5 road appearances this season, he’s 3-0 with a 1.05 ERA in 25 2/3 innings.

Freeland (2-5, 4.39 ERA) makes his 13th start. He has a 1.42 WHIP, 3.0 BB/9 and 6.6 K/9 in 65 2/3 IP.

Picked up the win in his last outing facing Gore, a 6-2 victory with 6 IP, 2 R, 3 H, 2 BB and 3 K.

Has allowed only 3 ER in his last 13 innings pitched over 2 starts.

Padres at Rockies odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 11:11 a.m. ET.

Money line (ML) : Padres -150 (bet $150 to win $100) | Rockies +122 (bet $100 to win $122)

: Padres -150 (bet $150 to win $100) | Rockies +122 (bet $100 to win $122) Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS) : Padres -1.5 (-103) | Padres +1.5 (-117)

: Padres -1.5 (-103) | Padres +1.5 (-117) Over/Under (O/U): 12.5 (O: -108 | U: -112)

Padres at Rockies picks and predictions

Prediction

Padres 7, Rockies 4

The Padres are red-hot right now. They have won 4 straight, 10 of the last 14 and have won 7 in a row on the road. Their 24-11 road record is the best in baseball.

The Rockies took 2 of 4 games from the Padres in San Diego last week, but then were swept by the Guardians. They have lost 7 straight games at home.

Take the PADRES (-150).

In the Padres’ 10 wins in their last 14 games, 9 have been by 2 or more runs.

Five of the Rockies’ 7 straight losses at Coors Field have been by more than 1 run. Of the 6 losses they have with Freeland on the mound, 5 have been by multiple runs.

It is a good bet that if the Padres win, they will cover, which is a better value than the money line. Take the PADRES -1.5 (-103).

None of the 4 games between the 2 teams last week had more than 10 runs.

In 22 of the Padres’ last 26 games, the total has been 12 or fewer runs and they had a 15-game streak in which they had no game hit 13 runs.

The Rockies’ last 10 games and 12 of their last 14 have had totals of 12 or fewer runs.

Take UNDER 12.5 (-107).

