I've been using Android Auto via USB in my 2017 Buick Envision. Yesterday, the AA symbol didn't display and I got a full-screen red warning on my phone. I've updated my Pixel 3a XL, made sure the date and time in the car was correct, repaired my phone with Buick Intellilink...still get the red screen of death! I installed the Google Assistant driving mode icon/widget on my phone, but it appears not to control anything in my infotainment screen. Most importantly, neither Google maps or Waze display on the car screen. Is this what Android users are stuck with now, or am I missing something to make it work?

CELL PHONES ・ 7 DAYS AGO