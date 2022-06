Why Paul DeJong could soon be called up by the St. Louis Cardinals as he continues to play well with Triple-A Memphis. This past offseason, the St. Louis Cardinals front office elected to go with Paul DeJong rather than pursue a generational class of free-agent shortstops. It turned out to be a massive mistake, as DeJong struggled and was eventually optioned to the minors in hopes of recapturing his swing and confidence.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 5 HOURS AGO