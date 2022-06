GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police recovered one vehicle and are looking for two others following a string of car thefts over the weekend. On Friday, officers received a report of a 2011 black Chevy Camaro stolen from the driveway of a residence in the 1100 block of North Oak Street between 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Capt. Jim. Duering said the keys were in the ignition.

