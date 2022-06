The Sony INZONE H9, H7, and H3 gaming headsets have leaked, thanks to press renderings shared by @OnLeaks and 91Mobiles with @Zuby_Tech providing supposed prices for each model. It’s possible the new headsets are also part of a PS5 “Pro” accessory lineup, with the INZONE H-series offering an updated alternative to the PULSE 3D wireless headset. No release date has been leaked for the PC/PS5-compatible audio accessories yet, although there has been a suggestion of a somewhat vague "next week".

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 HOURS AGO