Boardman, OH

Passenger accused of causing Boardman crash

By Michael Reiner
 4 days ago

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman police arrested a man Thursday who they said caused a woman’s car to go off the road and hit a tree in January.

Javier Gonzalez, 36, was arrested Thursday on warrants for felonious assault, domestic violence and criminal damaging charges.

According to a police report, the incident for which the charges were filed occurred on January 5. The victim told police that she was driving with Gonzalez, who was a passenger in the car, on South Avenue when the two of them began arguing.

According to the report, the victim told Gonzalez that they should “go their separate ways.” Police said that Gonzalez then moved the steering wheel, causing the car to go into a yard and hit a tree in the 5200 block of South Avenue. Officers said the car was traveling 35 mph at the time of the crash.

Reports said that Gonzalez was intoxicated and that it is believed that he hit the windshield without having a seatbelt. Reports said that Gonzalez tried to walk but had to lie back down on the ground.

Gonzalez told police that he remembers swerving off the road, but he denied moving the steering wheel.

Police said that Gonzalez was taken to a hospital for treatment of a broken back from the crash.

Gonzalez also had warrants out of Parma, Liberty and Girard at the time of his arrest.

